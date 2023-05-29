Wausau Pilot & Review

A 30-year-old man died Friday in a two-vehicle crash in Eau Claire, officials said.

The victim has been identified as Brandon Nabok, of Eau Claire. Police say he was driving a motorcycle south on Hwy. 93 when he crashed into a westbound vehicle headed for I-94. Nabok died at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 60-year-old Elk Mount woman, was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation. All southbound Hwy. 93 lanes from Golf Road to I-94 were closed for hours Friday to allow crews access to the scene.

