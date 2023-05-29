Plant lovers can swap the old for the new during the free plant swap event on June 5-10 at the Marathon County Public Library’s Mosinee Branch, 123 Main St., Mosinee. For more info, call 715-693-2144.

Adults can participate in a gentle yoga and meditation class on June 7 from 10-10:45 a.m. at the Mosinee Branch, 123 Main St., Mosinee. Free, registration required. For more info and to register, call 715-693-2144.

The library will screen a 2022 feature film starring Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson on June 8 from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. at the library’s Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. Rated R (no one younger than 17 admitted). Call 715-261-7230 for more info.













