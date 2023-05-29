The Wausau Area Builders Association will host the 2023 Spring Parade of Homes June 6-11, showcasing 10 homes from nine area builders.

Builders are Denyon Homes, Woodbury Custom Homes, Trim Crafters Custom Homes, Sorensen Construction, Jeremy Voigt Construction, Larry Meyer Construction, Kolby Construction, Gruett Construction, and Robert Ross Construction.

“Builders have brought us a wonderful variety of projects this year, to include custom homes, a vacation rental, extensive remodels and additions, townhomes and a barndominium,” said Chris Berger, Parade of Homes chairperson. “The variety and craftsmanship showcased in these projects will offer up ideas and inspiration for any style or budget.”

The tour will be open from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. June 6 and 7; noon to 9 p.m. June 8 and 9; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 10 and 11.

Tickets are available at each of the homes and are $10/person (12 and older). Further information about the homes in the 2023 WABA Spring Parade of Homes, including the map, can be found on the WABA website: wausauareabuilders.com.