WAUSAU — The Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce will co-host a free Rural Resurgence program to be held at Northcentral Technical College in Wausau from 8 a.m. to noon on Monday, June 12. The program will offer insight from several panels on a variety of solutions related to the workforce challenges facing the region. Centergy, Northcentral Technical College, UW-Stevens Point and Competitive Wisconsin are co-hosting the event along with the Chamber.

The program is an ‘action accelerator’ event presented by Competitive Wisconsin and offers both an in-person and virtual option. This event is the seventh program in a series held around the state by Competitive Wisconsin.

“We live in a talent-starved region where the simple demographics, which are in decline, place our community at an economic disadvantage,” said Dave Eckmann, President and CEO of the Chamber. “For us to thrive, grow and compete, we must engage in Rural Resurgence strategies.”

The program will begin with a welcome at 8 a.m. followed by six panel discussions featuring a variety of local, regional and state leaders:

8:10 a.m.: Securing and protecting what we have

8:45 a.m.: Diversification of the economy

9:30 a.m.: Recruiting, attracting and retaining people, families and workers

10:15 a.m.: Rural Resurgence strategies

11 a.m.: Rural Resurgence action acceleration

11:45 a.m.: Key take-aways



“Given our challenges, there are many efforts underway to reshape our future in the Wausau area and throughout Wisconsin,” said Eckmann. “Together, we can positively change the economic environment for central Wisconsin for the better. It’s not a fast and easy task. It will take perseverance and hard work.”

To learn more about the individuals participating on each of these panels or register for this event visit CompetitiveWI.com.

Like this: Like Loading...