WAUSAU – Play & Learn Story Time sessions will now be offered at both 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. at Marathon County Public Library’s Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau, to meet demand.

Staff from Children’s Wisconsin will read a story, share music and lead children through a craft project. They’ll also be available to speak with parents and caregivers about parenting and developmental questions, and recommend community services that the adults might not know about.

Wednesday, June 7, 9-10 a.m.

Wednesday, June 7, 10-11 a.m.

Wednesday, June 14, 9-10 a.m.

Wednesday, June 14, 10-11 a.m.

Wednesday, June 21, 9-10 a.m.

Wednesday, June 21, 10-11 a.m.

Thursday, June 29, 9-10 a.m.

Thursday, June 29, 10-11 a.m.

All story times are free and open to the public, with no registration required. For more information, call 715-261-7220 or visit https://www.mcpl.us/services/childrens/story-times.





