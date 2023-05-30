WAUSAU – Play & Learn Story Time sessions will now be offered at both 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. at Marathon County Public Library’s Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau, to meet demand.
Staff from Children’s Wisconsin will read a story, share music and lead children through a craft project. They’ll also be available to speak with parents and caregivers about parenting and developmental questions, and recommend community services that the adults might not know about.
- Wednesday, June 7, 9-10 a.m.
- Wednesday, June 7, 10-11 a.m.
- Wednesday, June 14, 9-10 a.m.
- Wednesday, June 14, 10-11 a.m.
- Wednesday, June 21, 9-10 a.m.
- Wednesday, June 21, 10-11 a.m.
- Thursday, June 29, 9-10 a.m.
- Thursday, June 29, 10-11 a.m.
All story times are free and open to the public, with no registration required. For more information, call 715-261-7220 or visit https://www.mcpl.us/services/childrens/story-times.