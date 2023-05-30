STEVENS POINT – Racers ranging from age 7 through 68 convened from 19 states to take on the secret course that awaited them in the Stevens Point area in the May 27 Rib Mountain Adventure Challenge.



Teams up to four people used a map and compass to trek, bike and paddle their way to checkpoints placed along the unmarked course. Each year, the course changes to provide a brand new adventure attracting many new participants to the sport while also challenging experienced racers. For the first time, the event took place in the Stevens Point area where racers paddled the Plover River and Lake Emily, biked on the Tomorrow River Trail, Green Circle Trail, and Standing Rocks mountain bike trails, and trekked at Steinhaugen Recreation Area, Jordan Park, Schmeeckle Reserve and Standing Rocks Park.



The race directors even wove in a special challenge requiring teammates to work together on a three-legged challenge. Although adventure racers often find themselves alone in the wilderness, this year the race was integrated into the heart of Stevens Point with one checkpoint at the Sculpture Park.



Racers choose one of the 3-hour, 8-hour, and 18-hour courses, which has grown so popular that the race sells out with 500 racers. Orchestrating an event of this magnitude requires the race directors to balance logistics for transporting canoes, arranging bike drops, shuttling racers and coordinating a team of 70 volunteers.



“Working with the Rib Mountain Adventure Challenge year after year takes me to the most beautiful places in central Wisconsin,” said Meagan Cihlar, one of several people who has volunteered every running of the event since its inception in 2015. “There is a spirit of kindness that travels with the racers and every ounce of it I’m infected which keeps me coming back.”



Next year’s Rib Mountain Adventure Challenge will take place at a different secret location Memorial Day weekend.