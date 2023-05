Aspirus Wausau Hospital

Tyler and Nicole Schmidt announce the birth of their daughter Emma Jean, born at 1:41 p.m. May 23, 2023. Emma weighed 9 pounds, 14 ounces.

Zachary and Caitlyn Hieronimus announce the birth of their son Elijah Todd, born at 1:01 p.m. May 23, 2023. Elijah weighed 8 pounds, 9 ounces.

Nick and Jessica Schires announce the birth of their son Nolan Schires, born at 3:19 p.m. May 26, 2023. Nolan weighed 7 pounds, 14 ounces.

