Sheriff’s officials in Lincoln County say they recovered more than $120,000 in stolen property this month after a multi-state investigation.

Detectives from Sacramento, Cal. traced about $116,000 in stolen property to a home in the Lincoln County town of Bradley during a major theft investigation there. They contacted the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department on May 19.

On May 30, investigators searched the home and discovered all the missing property from Sacramento along with about $4,000 in additional stolen goods. Police have not described the type of equipment stolen and have not released names of any suspects.

Lincoln County officials say an active joint investigation is ongoing.

