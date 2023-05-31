Wausau Pilot & Review

WESTON – Ava Hopper scored twice and Madison Sazama added another goal as the D.C. Everest girls soccer team blanked Chippewa Falls 3-0 in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal on Tuesday night at D.C. Everest High School.

The No. 3 seeded Evergreens (11-5-3) will play a D-1 regional final at No. 2 seed Eau Claire Memorial (9-3-3) on Saturday at 4 p.m. Chippewa Falls finishes its season with a 4-6-4 record.

Hopper scored in the second minute of the game to put D.C. Everest up 1-0 and the one-goal lead held through halftime. Hopper came out of the locker room and scored in the opening minute of the second half, and Sazama added another six minutes later to give the Evergreens some breathing room.

D.C. Everest’s defense did the rest, limiting Chippewa Falls to just two shots on goal, both of which were saved by Makenna Kampmann.

