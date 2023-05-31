Wausau Pilot & Review

CRIVITZ – The Wausau Newman Catholic boys golf team is heading to state tournament after winning the team title at a WIAA Division 3 boys golf sectional on Tuesday at Hunters Glen Golf Club.

The Cardinals, led by co-individual sectional champion Conner Krach’s 76, finished with a team score of 337, five shots ahead of runner-up Lena.

The top two teams and top three individuals not on those qualifying teams earn slots at the 2023 WIAA State Boys Golf Championships, which will be held June 5-6 at Meadow Valley at Blackwolf Run in Kohler.

Newman Catholic will be making its second state tournament appearance, the other coming in 2021 when it placed fifth in the Division 3 field.

Isaac Sdiel tied for third with a 78, Mason Prey had a 90, Samuel Nelson shot a 93 and Owen Reeves had 106 as well for the Cardinals.

Krach tied Kaiden Bailey of St. Thomas Aquinas for the sectional title with a 5-over par 76. Bailey, along with Wisconsin Valley Lutheran’s Konnor Mehlberg (78) and Neenah St. Mary Catholic’s Spencer Lynch (79) earned the three individual state tournament berths.

WIAA Division 3 Boys Golf Sectional

May 30, at Hunters Glen Golf Club, Crivitz

(*denotes state tournament qualifiers)

Team scores: *1. Wausau Newman Catholic 337; *2. Lena 342; 3. Neenah St. Mary Catholic and Bonduel 344; 5. Manitowoc Roncalli 356; 6. Marathon 357; 7. Three Lakes/Phelps 373; 8. Wabeno/Laona 374; 9. St. Thomas Aquinas 382; 10. Mishicot 389; 11. Manawa 404; 12. Crandon 425.

Top 10 and Newman Catholic finishers: 1. Conner Krach (WNC) and *Kaiden Bailey (STA) 76; 3. *Konnor Mehlberg (WVL) and Isaac Seidel (WNC) 78; 5. *Spencer Lynch (NSMC) 79; 6. Finn Salm (Gibraltar) 80; 7. Teddy Roth (Gibraltar) 81; 8. Braden McVane (LE) 82; 9. John Oberbroeckling (MR), Jonas Johnson (Oneida Nation) and Jake Dreyer (BON) 83; 29. Mason Prey (WNC) 90; 34. Samuel Nelson (WNC) 93; 62. Owen Reeves (WNC) 106.

Click here for complete results, courtesy of the WIAA.

