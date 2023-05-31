Wausau Pilot & Review

LAONA – The Wausau Newman Catholic’s miracle run through the WIAA softball playoffs continued Tuesday as the Cardinals upset No. 1 seed Laona/Wabeno 13-6 in a Division 5 sectional semifinal at Laona High School.

Newman Catholic scored three times in each of the first three innings and cruised to the win, bashing out 14 hits and taking advantage of five walks and seven Rebels’ errors.

Ashley Jankowski went the distance on the mound for the Cardinals (8-8), striking out two and walking three. She also was 3-for-4 at the plate and scored three times.

Lily Shields added three hits, and Ava Sukanen and Maria Christophersen each drove in three runs for Newman.

Newman Catholic moves on to a Division 5 sectional final against another No. 1 seed, Stevens Point Pacelli (25-1) on Thursday with a berth in next week’s WIAA State Softball Tournament on the line. The game is originally scheduled to be played at Sevastopol, but may be moved closer to the area.

Cardinals 13, Rebels 6

Newman Catholic – 13 14 3

Laona/Wabeno – 6 7 7

WP: Ashley Jankowski. LP: Rylee Yaeger.

SO: Jankowski 2; Yeager 5. BB: Jankowski 3; Yaeger 5.

Top hitters: NC, Paige Guld 2×5, 3 runs, RBI; Lily Shields 3×5, 2 runs, RBI; Jankowski 3×4, 3 runs, 3 RBI; Ava Sukanen 1×4, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Maria Christophersen 2×2, 2B, 3 RBI; Lauren Thiel 2B, RBI. LW, Grace Krawze 3×4, 2 2Bs, 2 runs; Allison Albrecht 2×4, RBI.

Records: Newman Catholic 8-8; Laona/Wabeno 13-8.

