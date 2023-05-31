Wausau Pilot & Review

SUPERIOR – Haley Zembo tossed a one-hit shutout with 15 strikeouts to lead undefeated and No. 1 seed Superior to a 3-0 victory over No. 4 seed D.C. Everest in a WIAA Division 1 softball sectional semifinal on Tuesday at the NBC Spartan Sports Complex.

Superior (24-0) moves on to a Division 1 sectional final against No. 2 seed Stevens Point (18-10) on Thursday at Madison Field in Marshfield. Stevens Point slipped past Chippewa Falls 9-8 in a sectional semifinal on Tuesday.

Emma Raye hit two home runs to account for all three of Superior’s runs.

Addison Kluck suffered the loss for D.C. Everest (18-3), striking out five without a walk in a complete-game effort.

Taylor Friedel had a single for D.C. Everest’s only hit.

Spartans 3, Evergreens 0

D.C. Everest 000 000 0 – 0 1 0

Superior 001 020 x – 3 7 1

WP: Haley Zembo. LP: Addison Kluck.

SO: Kluck 5; Zembo 15. BB: Kluck 0; Zembo 2.

Top hitters: S, Emma Raye 3×3, 2B, 2 HRs, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Alayna DeGraef 2B; Avery Visger 2B, run; Melania Luostari 2B.

Records: D.C. Everest 18-3; Superior 24-0.

Like this: Like Loading...