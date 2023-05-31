Wausau Pilot & Review
SUPERIOR – Haley Zembo tossed a one-hit shutout with 15 strikeouts to lead undefeated and No. 1 seed Superior to a 3-0 victory over No. 4 seed D.C. Everest in a WIAA Division 1 softball sectional semifinal on Tuesday at the NBC Spartan Sports Complex.
Superior (24-0) moves on to a Division 1 sectional final against No. 2 seed Stevens Point (18-10) on Thursday at Madison Field in Marshfield. Stevens Point slipped past Chippewa Falls 9-8 in a sectional semifinal on Tuesday.
Emma Raye hit two home runs to account for all three of Superior’s runs.
Addison Kluck suffered the loss for D.C. Everest (18-3), striking out five without a walk in a complete-game effort.
Taylor Friedel had a single for D.C. Everest’s only hit.
Spartans 3, Evergreens 0
D.C. Everest 000 000 0 – 0 1 0
Superior 001 020 x – 3 7 1
WP: Haley Zembo. LP: Addison Kluck.
SO: Kluck 5; Zembo 15. BB: Kluck 0; Zembo 2.
Top hitters: S, Emma Raye 3×3, 2B, 2 HRs, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Alayna DeGraef 2B; Avery Visger 2B, run; Melania Luostari 2B.
Records: D.C. Everest 18-3; Superior 24-0.