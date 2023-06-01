MEDFORD – Family nurse practitioner MaKayla Meyer-Moser has joined Aspirus Health staff at its clinics in Medford and Gilman, Aspirus announced this week.

MaKayla Meyer-Moser

As a family nurse practitioner, Meyer-Moser cares for patients of all ages with special interest in the treatment and management of diabetes, hypertension and gastrointestinal issues.

She earned her Master of Science in nursing from Purdue Global University, West Lafayette, Indiana. A Medford native, Meyer-Moser is board certified as a family nurse practitioner by the American Nurses Credentialing Center.

“I have been an employee of Aspirus since 2016 and am excited to continue working and serving the community I grew up in,” Meyer-Moser said.

Rachel Dixon

Meyer-Moser is joined in Gilman and Medford by physician assistant Rachel Dixon, PA-C. Dixon has been providing patient care in Gilman and recently began seeing patients at the Aspirus Medford Clinic as well. Dixon is board certified in family medicine by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants.

