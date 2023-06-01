CUSTER – The Midwest Renewable Energy Association, held June 23-25, will offer student stipends in the form of reimbursement for travel costs and admission price for this year’s 32nd annual Energy Fair.

Intended for students interested in studying or working in the clean energy industry, the stipends are available to Midwest students (18+). Students must be enrolled at a university or technical college to apply. Travel stipends will be mailed out post-event. Stipends are not available in cash or at the event. Travel stipends require attendees to set up their own transportation but provide $25 per traveler to cover basic costs.

If you are unable to set up your own transportation, bus shuttles run on June 24 from Milwaukee and Madison. Learn more about the shuttles at www.theenergyfair.org/accommodations/. Fill out the form to apply for your student stipend at www.theenergyfair.org/student-stipends/ or email energyfair@midwestrenew.org with questions.

To view the full lineup of educational programming, as well as the entertainment schedule, visit www.theenergyfair.org.

