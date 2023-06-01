(WAUSAU)-American Legion Baseball began play in 1925 and has been a nationally renowned program for decades. Wausau American Legion Post 10 has long sponsored a team and has built a successful program that has won several state championships.

For the first time, Wisconsin has sanctioned American Legion Girls Softball, with their inaugural season beginning this summer. Wausau Post 10 has been fully committed to this great opportunity for our Wausau Girls Softball Players and will be sponsoring a team in this inaugural season. We are proud to announce the formation of our Post 10 Patriots Softball Team that will take to the field in June. With the same options as our baseball program, this roster is open to girls’ softball players from Wausau East, Wausau West and Newman Catholic High Schools.

We are going to celebrate the start of this historic season on June 13th at Sunny Vale Softball Complex in Wausau. Post 10 will host 6 teams from central Wisconsin in grand “Kick Off” event. We will have an opening ceremony with guest speakers, team and coach introductions, veterans’ honors, a color guard presentation, the playing of our national anthem and the throwing of a ceremonial “first pitch”.

Once the ceremony concludes, our 6 teams will take to their fields to play the first Wisconsin American Legion Girls Softball Games in state history. We are very excited to host this event and kick off the season here in Wausau. Everyone is welcome and we hope you will join us as we make history on June 13th at 7pm at Sunny Vale Park in Wausau.

You can also find updates on our team and our season on our Facebook Page at Post 10 Patriots Softball.

Any questions or inquiries for more information can be directed to: Post 10’s Commander-Elect Tony Nardi at tnardi17@aol.com or 715-432-6157.

