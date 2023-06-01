The Central Wisconsin Book Festival will host a community read of Angeline Boulley’s “Firekeeper’s Daughter,” starting today, June 1. The community read will feature book discussion events at Marathon County, Portage County, and McMillan Libraries, and will end on the evening of Sept.28, with Boulley’s appearance on Zoom to discuss her novels. More information at www.mcpl.us/cwbf and at facebook.com/cwbookfest, or by calling the Marathon County Public Library at 715-261-7230.

Community members of all ages are invited to create friendship bracelets at the Marathon County Public Library’s Marathon City, 515 Washington St., Marathon City, and Stratford, 213201 Scholar St., Stratford, branches. Stop in any time during business hours from June 12-17 to participate. Free, with all supplies provided. For more info, call Marathon City 715-443-2775 or Stratford 715-687-4420.

The public is invited to drop off items for a community Craft Supply Swap from Jun. 12-16 at the Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. Items will be exchanged for tokens, which attendees can use at the swap on June 17 from 10 a.m. to noon (also at MCPL Wausau). Free. For more info, call 715-261-7230.

Join the library for a social hour for adults on June 14 from 1-2 p.m. at the library’s Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. This is a great way to expand your social circle and meet others in the community. Free. For more info, call 715-261-7230.





Like this: Like Loading...