MERRILL – A sealcoating project on East Main Street from Stuyvesant Street to Memorial Drive in Merrill will slow traffic June 5 and 6.

Traffic will remain open during the work, however, vehicles traveling east on Highway 64 will be detoured to South Center Avenue to East Main Street at the roundabout. Traffic also will be reduced to one lane in each direction during the work.

An East Main Street sealcoat project in Merrill will impact traffic. Photo courtesy Merrill street department.

Residents living along this project are asked to use adjacent side streets and alleys for the duration of the project.

The lane shifts and detour will be posted at 6 a.m. June 5 and taken down at 8 a.m. June 7, weather permitting. Contact the Merrill street department at 715-536-4222 if you have questions.

