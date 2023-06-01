MADISON – Wisconsin Public Radio has been honored with more than 20 state, regional and national awards for investigative reporting, feature stories, podcasts, photography, website and more, WPR announced this week.

WPR’s reporters, hosts, producers and behind-the-scenes staff produced award-winning pieces on topics ranging from motherhood to refugee resettlement to the war in Ukraine.

WPR’s 2023 honors include four Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards, including one for a series on the second anniversary of COVID-19 and one for investigative reporting on the oil refinery explosion in Superior. WPR also celebrates multiple awards from the Milwaukee Press Club—including a Gold for Best News Photograph for photojournalist Angela Major.

All three of the podcasts WPR released last year won awards: “Open and Shut,” WPR’s collaboration with Wisconsin Watch, won a Regional Murrow as well as winning Gold for Best Podcast from the Milwaukee Press Club; “WPR Reports: Uprooted” won an Eric Sevareid award from the Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association; and “Going for Broke,” a collaboration between WPR’s “To The Best Of Our Knowledge” and the Economic Hardship Reporting Project won a National Headliner Award. Several stories from WPR’s “Wisconsin Life” segment were honored this year, some by multiple organizations. And Dr. Jonathan Øverby, host of WPR’s world music show “The Road to Higher Ground,” will be inducted into the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame on June 15.