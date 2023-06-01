Dear editor,

Title IX of the Education Amendments, enacted by Congress more than 50 years ago, stands as a pivotal moment in history for female athletes and women’s rights. It represented a profound commitment to providing women throughout the nation with equal opportunities in both sports and education.

Over the past half-century, tremendous strides have been made in scientific understanding and the advancement of women’s rights. Even at the time of Title IX’s inception, scientists recognized the inherent biological distinctions between men and women. These variances grant men certain physiological advantages, placing women at an unjustifiable disadvantage when competing against their male counterparts.

Despite the ample scientific evidence supporting these differences, the Biden administration has chosen to proceed with a rule that undermines the fundamental principles of Title IX, perpetuating the obstacles faced by women and girls.

In response to this troubling development, Republican representatives, such as Congressman Tom Tiffany, have taken a firm stance in support of women and girls. Recently, they successfully passed the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act—a crucial bill designed to ensure that school athletics uphold the foundational tenets of Title IX by recognizing individuals’ biological and genetic attributes at birth.

This legislation strives to uphold fairness and equality within school sports programs. It is commendable to see individuals across the political spectrum, regardless of their ideological leanings, unite to safeguard the well-being of women and girls.

Riley Anderson of Hamburg

