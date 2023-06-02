Wausau Pilot & Review

CHIPPEWA FALLS – Cuyler Soppe knocked in the go-ahead run in the top of the seventh inning and pitched a scoreless bottom of the frame to lift the D.C. Everest baseball team to a 3-2 win over Chippewa Falls in a WIAA Division 1 regional final Thursday at Casper Park.

D.C. Everest (14-11) moves on to a D-1 sectional at Jack Hackman Field in Marshfield where it will play Hudson (21-4) in a semifinal at 1 p.m. Stevens Point (23-1) will play River Falls (18-6) in the first semifinal at 10 a.m., with the winners facing off for the sectional title and a berth in the WIAA State Baseball Tournament at 4 p.m.

D.C. Everest scored twice in the top of the third inning to take an early lead, only to see the Cardinals (17-9) chip away with a run in the third and another in the sixth to tie the game.

The Evergreens were able to scratch out a run in the top of the seventh and Soppe was able to finish off the victory. He earned the win, accounting for the final four outs on the mound after relieving Noah Chmielewski with two outs in the sixth.

Preston Miller had a hit and two RBI, and Soppe, Nate Langbehn and Pierson MacDonald accounted for the only other three hits by the Evergreens.

Evergreens 3, Cardinals 2

D.C. Everest 002 000 1 – 3 4 1

Chippewa Falls 001 001 0 – 2 7 3

WP: Cuyler Soppe. LP: Danielson.

SO: Noah Chmielewski (5 2/3 inn.) 1, Soppe (1 1/3 inn.) 3; Lequia (3 1/3 in.) 3, Danielson (3 2/3 inn.) 4. BB: Chmielewski 1, Soppe 0; Lequia 5, Danielson 1.

Top hitters: DC, Preston Miller 1×4, 2 RBI; Soppe 1×2, RBI; Nate Langbehn 1×3; Pierson MacDonald 1×3. CF, Tester 2B, RBI; Brennan 2B; Westaby 2B; Gugel 1×4, RBI.

Records: D.C. Everest 14-11; Chippewa Falls 17-9.

