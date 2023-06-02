Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – The Central Wisconsin Storm high school girls hockey co-op team that includes players from Mosinee, Wausau West, Wausau East and D.C. Everest high schools, will have a new, old head coach taking over the reigns for the 2023-24 season.

Former head coach Jana Wimmer is returning to the helm, taking over for Jacques du Vair, who resigned after last season. He amassed a 58-14 record in three seasons as the Storm head coach, including the 2022 WIAA state title.

Wimmer coached with the Storm from 2009-15, serving as head coach the final three years. Her teams finished 66-14-3 with three consecutive state tournament appearances during her tenure.

The Storm finished 20-4 in 2022-23, losing in the sectional semifinals to Hayward. The 2023-24 season is scheduled to start with a four-team tournament that includes Hayward, Eau Claire and the University School of Milwaukee at the Mosinee Recreation Center on Nov. 24-25.

