SEVASTOPOL – The Wausau Newman Catholic softball team’s magical run through the WIAA playoffs came to an end Thursday in a 3-0 loss to Stevens Point Pacelli in a WIAA Division 5 sectional final at Sevastopol Town Park.
Newman Catholic was held to four hits and committed three errors in the loss, finishing the season with an 8-9 record following three-straights wins in the postseason.
Ashley Jankowski suffered the loss on the mound for Newman, giving up only five hits with no walks and striking out a pair.
Lily Shields had two of Newman’s four hits.
Pacelli (26-1) will be competing in its 11th state tournament, all since 2002, and have will be looking for its fourth state title having won Division 4 championships in 2003 and 2015, and a D-3 title in 2012.
The Division 5 state semifinals will be held at 8:30 p.m. June 8 and 8 a.m. June 9, with the championship game set for June 10 at 8 a.m. at Goodman Diamond on the campus of the University of Wisconsin in Madison. Chippewa Falls McDonell, Oakfield and defending Division 5 state champion Wisconsin Rapids Assumption round out the D-5 field. Seedings and matchups will be announced Friday.
Pacelli 3, Newman Catholic 0
Newman Catholic – 0 4 3
Pacelli – 3 5 0
WP: Peyton Mancl. LP: Ashley Jankowski.
SO: Jankowski 2; Mancl 12. BB: Jankowski 0; Mancl 2.
Top hitters: NC, Lily Shields 2×3. P, Laine Ilkka RBI; Ava Tess 2×2, RBI; Kelsea Giese 2B, run.
Records: Newman Catholic 8-9; Pacelli 26-1.