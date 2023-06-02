Wausau Pilot & Review

My name is Kate and I’m so happy to be here. I know that probably sounds strange, right? I mean… a dog who is happy to be in the shelter? But it’s true. I’ve been in some pretty bad places and have lived a hard life but you’re going to help me change all of that. I’m ready to live a life after dog fighting and a life I can be proud of- one full of love, safety, squeak toys and all the snuggles a girl could ask for. I do have some baggage that I’ll always carry with me from the life I used to live but I’m hoping that with your help the load won’t feel as heavy. I will need to be the only pet in the household and we won’t be taking any trips to the dog park or having play dates with your friend’s dogs. I’ll just be here in my kennel waiting for you to fill out the application!

Editor’s note: Pet of the week is a weekly feature, sponsored by S.C. Swiderski, profiling pets at the Humane Society of Marathon County in need of a home.

To find out more about this week’s pet and the adoption process, visit the HSMC website here.

