WAUSAU – Monk Botanical Gardens recently celebrated its 20th anniversary with community members during events through the week of May 15.

Notably, historical tours were offered by long time volunteers and board members on May 17 and a 20th Birthday Bash took place May 19. More than one hundred people gathered to share food, refreshments and memories of the gardens’ historic timeline of growth.

The concept of an educational botanical garden grew from an accidental trespassing 20 years ago and Robert W. Monk III donated 20 acres to this vision. His daughter Marcia (Monk) King attended the 20th Birthday Bash.

“My Dad would be thrilled if he could see how the garden was growing in many ways to be a success!” King said. “He would love seeing the kids running around enjoying the outdoors, playing in the dirt, and splashing in the water like we did.”

Ruth Schuette was another special guest at the Birthday Bash. She and her late husband, Marvin, donated the Treehouse feature and an additional 8.5 acres to the gardens property in recent years.

“Walking frequently through the gardens, I am so proud of what staff and, especially volunteers, have accomplished!” Schuette said. “My message is to encourage everyone to visit the gardens, watch for additional plans as proposed, and invest as you are able!”

Among other accomplishments at the gardens, Sprouts Garden Preschool recently wrapped up its second full school year of classes since inception in the fall of 2021. A private graduation ceremony for preschool students, parents and sponsors will take place June 2 at the gardens.

The Sprouts Garden Preschool program will continue to grow in the 2023-2024 school year. New offerings will include a full-day class for 4- and 5-year-olds, and before- and after-school care options for students.

A full lineup of summer programs and activities for ages 1 to 100 are planned to begin this week at the gardens. Read more about the Gardens’ historical timeline of events, future programming and membership benefits at www.monkgardens.org.

Contact Monk Botanical Gardens with any questions at info@monkgardens.org or

715-261-6309.

Like this: Like Loading...