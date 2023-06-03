Wausau Pilot & Review

Summer weather is upon us in our part of the world and that means one thing to us: Grilling season!

These grilled fish tacos are reminiscent of beach towns where the fish is fresh, the tortillas tender, and the salsa light and flavorful. Plus, just 10 customizable ingredients and 30 minutes required. Find the full recipe here.

Don’t feel like cooking? That’s OK – we won’t tell. Head on over to Cedar Creek Grill House, 1000 Imperial Ave., Rothschild – our gracious sponsor for this weekly feature!

