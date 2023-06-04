Wausau Pilot & Review

Two children are safe and one person is in custody following an overnight standoff and hostage situation in Antigo.

Police responded at about 8:45 p.m. Saturday, June 3 to a home in the 700 block of Pierce Avenue for a domestic disturbance but when they arrived, a 41-year-old man barricaded himself inside the home. He refused to release the two children inside and would not allow officers to enter, officials said.

Police say the man threatened to shoot officers during the standoff, while residents in the vicinity were urged to shelter in place. Tactical units from multiple agencies including the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department responded

Officers eventually entered the home and rescued the children, who are safe and being cared for.

The standoff continued until about 7:15 a.m. when the man surrendered. He is currently in custody with charges pending.

The suspect’s name has not been released.

