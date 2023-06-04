Wausau Pilot & Review

LA CROSSE – Three local athletes earned a total of four medals with top-six finishes on the final day of the 2023 WIAA State Track & Field Championships on Saturday at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.

D.C. Everest senior Sara Mlodik picked up her third state meet medal with a third-place finish in the Division 1 girls 3,200 meters, running in 10:43.46. She won a silver medal with a second-place finish in the 1,600 and a fifth-place medal in the 800 on Friday.

Her teammate, Blake Postler, picked up two medals in Division 1 boys hurdles races, taking third in the 300 in 38.59 seconds and fourth in the 110 in 14.57 seconds.

Newman Catholic’s Mel Severson grabbed a silver medal in the Division 3 girls 400 meters, running in 58.40 seconds. She failed to medal in the long jump, taking 12th with a leap of 15-10¾.

Evie Bates took 10th in the girls high jump (5-2) and Nolyn Lindner was seventh in the boys 400 (51.35) as well for Newman Catholic.

Wausau West’s girls 3,200 relay team of Elexa Marciniak, Celia Sinz, Zoe Hoff and Rose Selle took 17th in 9:55.28.

D.C. Everest’s Cole Stevens was eighth in the D-1 boys shot put with a throw of 54-4, and Megan Zemke finished eighth in the girls 100 hurdles in 15.20 seconds.

Click here for complete results and team scores courtesy of the WIAA and Prime Time Timing.

Like this: Like Loading...