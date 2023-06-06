For Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – Despite the start of a dramatic comeback by the Wausau Woodchucks, it ended up falling short as they dropped a 7-6 decision to the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders on Monday night at Athletic Park.

Wausau (6-2) allowed three runs in the first inning but was able to gain momentum in the bottom of the second, scoring one run, and added another in the third inning off of a single to left field from Mike Adair (Dayton).

In the bottom of the eighth inning Wausau looked to complete a comeback, scoring four runs and tying the game 6-6. Fond du Lac was able to plate a run in the top of the ninth to bring the score to 7-6.

The Dock Spiders (2-6) walked Brady Jurgella (Minnesota) to begin the bottom of the ninth inning, but the Chucks were unable to drive in any more runs, ending the series with Fond du Lac with a split.

Drew Berkland (Minnesota) was the first to score for the Woodchucks. He hit a single in the bottom of the second and ran home off a sacrifice fly from Travis Lutz (Bradley). He also went 2-for-2 and walked once.

First baseman Davis Newman (Georgia Highlands) scored for Wausau off Adair’s single.

Jacob Schroeder (Illinois) also had a decent hitting day, going 3-for-3 with one run scored and was hit by pitch.

Wausau’s bats came alive in the eighth inning with Jesse Donohoe (Georgia State) entering the game as a pinch hitter and hitting a double to center field, scoring. Schroeder tied the game when he scored on an error.

The Woodchucks head to Wisconsin Rapids for the first of two with the Rafters. First pitch will be at 6:05 p.m. Tuesday.

