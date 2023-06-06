Wausau Pilot & Review

KOHLER – Wausau Newman Catholic had a score of 359 and sits in fourth place in the Division 3 standings after the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Boys Golf Tournament on Monday at Meadow Valley Golf Course at Blackwolf Run.

Cambridge had a 323 and holds a commanding 16-shot lead over Mineral Point after the first day of the two-day tournament. Sheboygan Lutheran is third with a 352, followed by Newman Catholic’s 359.

Conner Krach led Newman with an 80, which puts him in a tie for sixth with Cambridge’s Nick Buckman in the individual standings. Spencer Lynch of Neenah St. Mary Catholic shot a 4-over par 76 and holds a one shot lead over Reece Bretienbach of Kohler, Cooper McLaughlin of Oshkosh Lourdes/Valley Christian, and Kian Bystol-Flores of Cambridge.

Isaac Seidel shot an 87, Mason Prey had a 93, Owen Reeves had a 99 and Samuel Nelson had a 108 to round out Newman Catholic’s scoring.

Wausau East’s state qualifier, Cooper Bjerke, is in an eight-way tie for 66th in the Division 1 standings after shooting an 84.

The tournament will conclude Tuesday.

Click here to view all of the scores from the state tournament, courtesy of the WIAA.

