By Shereen Siewert | Wausau Pilot & Review

Design is nearly complete for Wausau’s new skateboard park with plans in the works for the space to be largely grant- and donation-funded.

Wausau Parks Director Jamie Polley presented the plans for the updated park, which will be located at Oak Island at the same site of the current structure. At least one grant is already secured, with additional applications pending and an active campaign underway to solicit individual donations. Polley said her immediate goal is to secure enough funding to begin phase one.

The new park would be nearly twice the size as Wausau’s current skate facility, which is about 4,000 square feet.

Skateboard ramps could be replaced over time, as current ramps could be reused and switched out as funding allows.

Polley said flyers are in place at the skate park with a QR code for quick donations.

“If we can get enough funding to do all of the concrete right away, that would be ideal,” she said. That, Polley said, is the most expensive and crucial part of the plan.

No action was taken at Monday’s meeting. Bids will be issued in about the next six weeks, with bids potentially available for review by the September Parks meeting. If all goes as planned, the first phase could be completed before next spring.

