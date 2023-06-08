Wausau Pilot & Review

Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods.

Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined on a case-by-case basis. Wisconsin treats 17-year-olds as adults in the criminal justice system. Misdemeanor charges are listed only if they are filed alongside a felony in a single case.

If felony charges are verified as dropped or reduced to a misdemeanor, photos will be removed upon request after emailing editor@wausaupilotandreview.com and verification through the court system.

All photos are courtesy of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department and are considered public record in the state of Wisconsin.

Email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com with questions or concerns.

You are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

Gregory Thacker, 33, of Weston. June 5, 2023: Second-degree recklessly endangering safety, resisting or obstructing an officer, bail jumping, disorderly conduct William Donat, 28, of Wausau. June 5, 2023: Bail jumping Christopher Taylor, 19, of Wausau. June 5, 2023: Bail jumping, attempted strangulation and suffocation, battery, criminal trespassing, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct Alan Gruna, 39, of Wausau. June 5, 2023: Substantial battery-intend bodily harm, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, bail jumping Neng Vue, 30. June 5, 2023: Battery or threat to a judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer Michael Lehmann, 33, of Wausau. June 2, 2023; Child neglect, bail jumping Joseph Patterson, 37, of Wausau. June 5, 2023: Second-degree sexual assault of a child Charlie Degunion, 42, of Wausau. June 2, 2023: Bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia Brandon Hervey, 31. June 2, 2023: Bail jumping, theft, possession of drug paraphernalia Johnathon C. Coleman, 27, of Hatley. Initial appearance June 7, 2023: Take and drive a vehicle without the owner’s consent Michael Gottschalk, 54, of Kronenwetter, June 8, 2023: Ninth-offense OWI. David Young, 39, of New Castle, Ind. Initial appearance June 8, 2023: Burglary, criminal damage to property Hank Waupekanay, 25, of Wausau. June 8, 2023: Second-degree recklessly endangering safety, resisting or obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct Dana Ferge, 542, of Weston. June 6, 2023: Failure to act/sexual assault of a child, neglecting a child when the consequence is a sex offense Samantha Grulkowski, 38, of Wittenberg. June 7, 2023: Manufacture or deliver amphetamine, bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia Camron Bybee, 32, of Knowlton. June 7, 2023: Strangulation and suffocation, disorderly conduct, battery Logan Ferge, 18, of Weston. June 5, 2023: Attempted repeated sexual assault of the same child, exposing a child to harmful material

