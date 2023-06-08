Aspirus Wausau Hospital
Jerrad and Kayla Michiel announce the birth of their son Archer Jerrad, born at 9:51 p.m. June 2, 2023. Archer weighed 8 pounds, 9 ounces.
David and Morgan Knetter announce the birth of their daughter Lyla Ann Irene, born at 4:57 p.m. June 1, 2023. Lyla weighed 8 pounds, 1 ounce.
Andrew Miske and Crystal Giles announce the birth of their son Jackson Donald, born at 12:26 p.m. June 2, 2023. Jackson weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces.
Ryan and McKenzie Reichenbach announce the birth of their son Eagan Raie, born at 9:35 p.m. June 1, 2023. Eagan weighed 4 pounds, 4 ounces.