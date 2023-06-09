Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield and Marshfield Medical Center-Weston have received American College of Cardiology’s NCDR Chest Pain MI Registry Platinum Performance Achievement Awards for 2023. They are two of just 262 hospitals nationwide, and part of only eight in Wisconsin, to receive the honor.

Marshfield has received the platinum award for three consecutive years and Weston has received the platinum award for four consecutive years, Marshfield Clinic Health System said in a news release.

“It’s an honor to have received this award and high recognition,” said Jeron Jackson, cardiovascular service line administrator. “Marshfield and Weston have reached an aggressive goal of treating these patients to standard levels of care as outlined by the American College of Cardiology and American Heart Association guidelines.”

Chest Pain MI Registry empowers health care provider teams to consistently treat heart attack patients according to the most current, science-based guidelines and establishes a national standard for understanding and improving the quality, safety and outcomes of care provided for patients with coronary artery disease, specifically high-risk heart attack patients.

To receive the Chest Pain MI Registry Platinum Performance Achievement Award, health care facilities must demonstrate sustained achievement in the Chest Pain MI Registry for two consecutive years and perform at the highest level for specific performance measures.

