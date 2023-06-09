Wausau Pilot & Review

Taking a road trip this week? Plan ahead and avoid delays and detours with our weekly road construction update.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) North Central Region provides interstate and state highway construction updates for the following counties in north central Wisconsin: Adams, Green Lake, Florence, Forest, Iron, Langlade, Lincoln, Marathon, Marquette, Menominee, Oneida, Portage, Price, Shawano, Vilas, Waupaca, Waushara and Wood counties.

Construction schedules may fluctuate pending weather conditions and crew availability.

Waushara County

Highway: WIS 21

Location: Coloma to Wautoma

Schedule: March 27, 2023 to October 2023

Project description: Construction will consist of replacing the asphalt, improving safety at the intersection of County B by lowering the roadway and cutting into a nearby hill, shoulder widening, guardrail replacement, curb and gutter replacement, and culvert replacement and installation.

Anticipated work scheduled: Work scheduled includes:

Installing culvert pipes along WIS 21 and residential driveways.

Crews will continue placing topsoil behind the grading operations.

Resuming permanent landscaping and restoration along WIS 21 from County T to County II.

Crews will continue grading work of the slopes along WIS 21 from County FF to County GG.

Installing a hard closure at Lunch Creek and began work to install a bypass channel to accommodate construction on the new box culvert.

Traffic impacts: WIS 21 is currently detoured. Please see the website below under traffic impacts for more detail.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis21-waushara/

Highway: I-39

Location: Marquette County Line to County O

Schedule: April 10 to Oct. 27, 2023

Project description: The Wisconsin Department of Transportation will be making improvements to I-39 in Waushara County including:

Resurfacing the highway

Reconstructing deteriorated underpasses and bridge approach slabs

Repairing deteriorated pipes

Replacing guard rail

Install edge line rumble strips

Anticipated work scheduled: In the south closure, crews will continue punch list work. Crews will also remove concrete and pour new concrete approach slabs at the Buttercup Ave overpass. In the north closure, crews will pour barrier wall, install guardrail, and install permanent pavement markings.

Traffic impacts: Traffic can expect two lane closures. The first closure (south closure) will be a driving lane closure from the Marquette County line to Buttercup Avenue. Traffic will be shifted on to the driving lane shoulder at times. The second closure (north closure) will be a passing lane closure from County C to County O.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/i39-waushara/

Highway: I-39

Location: County O to the Portage County Line

Schedule: April 24, 2023 – June 9, 2023

Project description: Crews will remove existing asphalt pavement and place new asphalt pavement. Additional work will include updating the guardrail, placing shoulder gravel, adding shoulder rumble strips and placing new pavement marking.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will continue work on barrier wall and guardrail installation on WIS 73 driving lane and Archer Avenue. Guardrail shoulder grading and finishing to be completed.

Traffic impacts: Motorists can expect a single lane closure with a reduced speed limit of 55 mph. Both traffic lanes will be opened to the public every weekend from 7 pm Saturday to 6 am on the following Monday. There will still be shoulder closures as needed along the outside shoulder to complete barrier wall installation.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/i39wausharaco/

Marathon County

Highway: WIS 29

Location: Eastbound County E to County H, Edgar

Schedule: April 10, 2023 to Oct. 31, 2023

Project description: Crews will continue removing pavement, grading and placing erosion fabric. Crews will also place shoulder material for WIS 29 eastbound from WIS 97 on ramp working east.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will start removing pavement, grading and placing erosion fabric.

Traffic impacts:

WIS 29 eastbound left lane closures Randell Creek to Pheasant Falls Road May 31 to Nov 10

WIS 29 westbound left lane closure Pheasant Falls Road to Randall Creek May 15 to Nov 10



Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis29-e-marathon/

Highway: WIS 13

Location: County N in the city of Colby to Pine Street in the city of Abbotsford

Schedule: April 24 to July 20, 2023

Project description: The Wisconsin Department of Transportation will be resurfacing WIS 13 from Colby to Abbotsford along with replacing non-complaint curb ramps in along the project.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will continue working on curb ramp replacements on Spruce Street in Abbotsford. Crews will continue curb ramp replacements between Wausau Street and Monroe Street in Colby. Crews are anticipating finishing all curb ramp replacements by June 21. Milling crew will mobilize in on Wednesday, June 15, and will start removing the existing road surface and prepping for asphalt paving.

Traffic impacts: Northbound WIS 13 will have the outside lane closed from East Monroe Street in Colby to Pine Street in Abbotsford. Southbound WIS 13 will have the outside lane closed from Pine Street in Abbotsford to East Monroe Street in Colby.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis13-marathon/

Highway: WIS 153

Location: WIS 13 to Stainless Ave, Stratford

Schedule: mid April to mid August

Project description: The Wisconsin Department of Transportation will be improving WIS 153 between WIS 13 and Stratford including resurfacing the road and replacing culverts and guardrail.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will complete milling WIS 153 and complete paving the lower layer of asphalt.

Traffic impacts: WIS 153 will be closed to through traffic starting May 1 for approximately six weeks for installation of culverts, and reconstruction of WIS 13 and WIS 153 intersection. Traffic will be detoured via WIS 13 and WIS 97. During this closure local and emergency vehicle access will be maintained. This access will require use of local roads and will change as culverts at different locations are replaced.

WIS 153 will be closed to through traffic starting May 1 for approximately six weeks for installation of culverts, and reconstruction of WIS 13 and WIS 153 intersection. Traffic will be detoured via WIS 13 and WIS 97. During this closure local and emergency vehicle access will be maintained. This access will require use of local roads and will change as culverts at different locations are replaced.

Anticipated closures for this week include:

Milling is scheduled to be completed mid next week with lower layer of asphalt complete late next week. The detour will be removed late next week. Surface asphalt paving will be completed with daytime lane closures with flag persons present. It is anticipated the project will be complete by early August.



Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis153-marathon/

Highway: WIS 107

Location: North Street and Maratech Avenue, Marathon City

Schedule: May 1 to mid August 2023

Project description: The Wisconsin Department of Transportation will be repaving portions of WIS 107 and repairing the bridges over Big Rib River.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will pour curb and gutter, and finish sidewalk. Crews will start roadway crack repairs.

Traffic impacts: WIS 107 from North Street to Maratech Avenue in Marathon City will be reduced to one lane of traffic in each direction. The construction zone will be signed for 9-foot max wide loads throughout the project. Pedestrian traffic will be maintained to the Lions Riverside Park.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis107-marathoncity/

Portage County

Highway: I-39

Location: County B interchange and I-39 bridges over the railroad north of the interchange

Schedule: March 14, 2022 – June 15, 2023

Project description: Crews will continue pavement marking on County B, along with completing finishing work.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will remove and replace pavement markings on I-39 on and off ramps to County B. Crews will be completing finishing work.

Traffic impacts: The outside lanes of I-39 will be closed. All lanes are expected to be open June 15 at 6 pm.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/i39countyb/

Oneida County

Highway: WIS 17

Location: US 8 to Stevens Street, Rhinelander

Schedule: April 17 to October 2023

Project description: Crews will replace the curb and gutter and asphalt pavement for the highway. The sidewalk along the west side of WIS 17 will be widened from 5-feet to 10-feet and curb ramps will be replaced. The island at the southwest corner of the Timber Drive intersection will be removed and replaced with a right turn lane.

Anticipated work scheduled: Work will include:

Crews will remain working on Eisenhower Parkway intersection, and it will be completely shut down with no through traffic for up to 10 days. This will end on June 14.

Crews will also be working on pouring curb and gutter on mainline along with some sidewalk and curb ramps.

Crews will be paving mainline from the end of the project North of Stevens Street to potentially Timber Drive.

Traffic impacts: Motorists can expect reduced lane capacity down to one lane in each direction with both lanes in the two northbound lanes and the two southbound lanes will be under construction.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis17-oneida

Highway: US 51

Location: Lake Katherine Bridge

Schedule: May 1 to Aug. 30, 2023

Project description: This project is a bridge rehabilitation for the bridge on US 51 over the Lake Katherine crossing, in the town of Hazelhurst in Oneida County.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will work on removing surface repair forms. The west parapet wall will be rubbed out, grinded, and white pigment will be placed on the front and top of the wall. The fiber wrap reinforcement and epoxy crack sealing will be done next Monday/Tuesday on the abutments and end girder. Next week the asphalt approaches will be graded out and paved. The landscaping on site will be completed and the temporary traffic control items will be removed next Wednesday/Thursday.

Traffic impacts for the next 10 days: Temporary traffic signals are set up on the bridge and motorists will encounter one lane of traffic with temporary traffic signals controlling the traffic flow during the construction process until June 15.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/us51-lakekatherine/

*New* Highway: US 8 and US 45 Intersection

Location: Monico

Schedule: June 12 to Oct. 6, 2023

Project description: Crews will repave the intersection, configure the intersection to current standards to improve safety, replace the guard rails, replace the lighting at the intersection and replace the curb and gutter. Crews will also replace culvert pipes and headwalls at Monico Creek.

Anticipated work scheduled: Work is anticipated to begin on June 12. Initial construction operations will include erosion control, traffic control, sawing, removal of curb and gutter, grading, and the placement of temporary asphalt pavement.

Traffic impacts for the next 10 days: Motorists will encounter temporary lane closures with flagging operations.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/us8-monico/

Like this: Like Loading...