RIB MOUNTAIN – Racers will climb Rib Mountain this weekend in the inaugural Ironbull Solstice Summit Challenge.

On June 10, racers will summit Rib Mountain, which rises 700 feet over the course of a mile, the steepest mile hill climb in the Midwest. Racers start at the base of the ski hill and finish atop Rib Mountain State Park’s Observation Tower with panoramic views of the area awaiting them.

“Rib Mountain is unique to the entire Midwest, and we are blessed to leverage the challenge it presents for individuals to push themselves,” said Andrea Larson, race director.

For those looking for an even greater challenge, the race offers the triple bypass division, where runners must ascend and descend the hill three times, covering 10 kilometers. For those who simply want to tackle the mountain, there is a recreational division, which is untimed and open to leashed dogs. A rucking division requires competitors to ascend carrying a 10-pound pack. The event also hosts a ¾ mile free kids run taking place near the base of the hill. The event appeals to a range of ages, with ages 2 to 84 registered.

The evening will culminate on Granite Peak’s historic deck with live music by Tyler Vogt and lawn games. Granite Peak will fire up the grill and have beverages on tap available for anyone who wants to enjoy an evening at the hill.

“We are excited to work with Ironbull on this new event tackling one of the highest peaks in Wisconsin,” said Greg Fisher, Granite Peak general manager. “Ironbull has a long standing of organizing and conducting excellent events in our region and we hope this will become a staple of their event calendars for years to come.”

The kids hit the trails at 5 p.m., followed by waves of runners summitting to the top.



More details at https://www.ironbull.org/summit Registration remains open, including same day registration at https://ironbull-signup.redpodium.com/2023-solstice-summit.

Source: Ironbull

