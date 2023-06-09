Obituaries are a community service courtesy of Helke and Brainard Funeral Homes.

Jerid Clemens

Jerid was born on March 5, 1973, in Wausau on a sunny day. He was born to Debi (Timm) Baeseman and Neil J. Clemens he left this world on June 1, 2023.

He began his life in Wausau enjoying all the wonder the world had to offer. A gentle spirit, yet hard to keep track of, he was a mischievous child who had a love for all living things, especially animals. As he grew up, he enjoyed Karate and earned his yellow belt with a green stripe. While taking guitar lessons, he developed a love for music that carried him through his life. Jerid loved anything that allowed him to be creative, especially art. He won many art contests and loved sculpture, painting, and doodling. He graduated from Wausau East in the class of 1990.

He attended college at UW Stout where he pursued his education in Graphic Design. He was a roofer with Residential Roofing. He kept a close group of friends, and they had that common bond of music. He followed in his father’s footsteps in his love of music and became the lead singer for the band Cringe. Jerid was also the lead singer in New Jersey Meat Hook, Wis-fits, and X-Undead to name a few. You might remember his band playing at The 400 Block several years ago; he was a legend in his own rite. Who could forget him and Melinda at Skippy Chop’s Karaoke?

Jerid had a kind spirit and a dry sense of humor; he loved making people laugh. He believed in the dignity of each person and life whether it had two legs, or four. He had an unwavering love for squirrels, especially fur-baby Naut.



He was lucky when it came to his mom, he found not only a mother but a friend. Jerid loved her more than anything. He was a fun big brother and was protective of his baby sister. Jerid even helped Ashley with her snail sale; “free beer with purchase of snail”, courtesy of Jerid. Music also led Jerid to Melinda, his life partner, at a bar in Mosinee.

Jerid will be sadly missed but extremely loved by his mom (Debi), sister (Ashley), aunts (Peggy, Tammy and Debbie), cousins (Josh and Jason), Uncles, Rick & Donnie, grandma and papa (Ginny and Jerry), uncle (Rick), life partner Melinda, and brother-in-law Carlos.

A celebration of Jerid’s life is being held on Saturday June 17 from 2-6pm at 231702 Summer Wheat Road (formally N. 52nd street) in Wausau, rain, or shine. The memorial service will take place at 4 pm. It will be held outdoors under a large tent with tables and chairs. Appetizers, snacks, and some refreshments will be provided. Please contact Ashley at Baeseman84@gmail.com if you would like to bring a dish to share. Jerid’s tribute will be followed by some tunes from his old band mates. Please no balloon releases or pets. Hope to see you all there.

Paul T. Ott

Retired Brigadier General Paul T. Ott, age 79, passed away peacefully in his home on June 3, 2023.

Paul was born in Portsmouth, NH to Raymond and Rosemary (Gendron) Ott. He attended Newman High School, Wausau, where he met the love of his life, Ramona Wunsch. Together they graduated from Newman in 1961. They were married July 10, 1965. They have two daughters, Jacqueline and Pamela.

In October 1960, Paul enlisted in the Wisconsin Army National Guard, sworn in by his father, Company Commander Raymond Ott. During his esteemed military career, Paul led the 1st Battalion 632d Armor, 32d Separate Infantry (Red Arrow) Brigade, and 34th Infantry (Red Bull) Division. In October 1998, Paul retired from the National Guard with over 38 years of service having reached the rank of Brigadier General. He took great pride in mentoring the young soldiers during his career. His military awards include The Legion of Merit and The Meritorious Service Medal, among many others. Paul was a lifetime member of the Wausau American Legion Post 10.

Paul attended Northcentral Technical College to study Residential Design. He built many homes, apartment buildings and a nursing home in Ladysmith, WI. He also built a home in South Carolina for Dave Marcus, a retired stock car driver. All of his building experience led to the development of his own business, Professional Development, Inc. With the business, he developed a new subdivision on the northwest side of Wausau called Valley Hill. All homes were sold and he made many new friends in the process. The project that brought Paul the most pride was completing the construction of his own home in 2003. Prior to starting his own business, Paul worked for 22 years with Wausau Homes as Director of Sales and Marketing.

Paul loved to travel. He attended many military schools throughout the nation and usually took his family with him. One special occasion, Paul attended school at the Pentagon. While he was hard at work, his family enjoyed the sights of Washington D.C. Paul thoroughly enjoyed being a Grandpa. He has four grandchildren and three grand-dogs.

Paul is survived by his wife of 57 years, Ramona Ott; two daughters, Jacqueline (Mark) Ratcliffe and Pamela (Todd) Pingel; four grandchildren, Emily, Samuel, Ray and Esther Pingel; two brothers, CJ (Barb) Ott and David (Christa) Ott and one sister, Sandy Ott; a close friend, Paul (Athena) Hoefs; three grand-dogs, Katie, Ruby and Moonshine and many other relatives and close friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and grandson, Matthew Pingel.

The family would like to thank the Palliative Care unit at Aspirus Hospital and Aspirus Hospice for the comfort they provided Paul in his final weeks. Special thanks to our private in-home caregivers, Angie and Sammy, along with Ashley, Catrina, Sarah and Jen of Tender Home Care for the ongoing love and care they showed Paul and continue to provide to Ramona. You’ve become family to us.

A funeral mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 11:00 AM at St. Matthew Catholic Church, Wausau, with Father Sebastian Kolodziejczyk officiating. Immediately following mass, full military honors will be held outside the church. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the time of the mass at St. Matthew. Prayers and entombment will follow at Restlawn Memorial Park in Wausau.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent in honor of Paul Ott to the Man of Honor Society, P.O. Box 2071, Wausau, WI 54402 or St. Matthew Catholic Parish, 229 S. 28th Avenue, Wausau, WI 54401.

Rita R. Robl

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Rita Rhea Robl on Monday, June 5th, 2023, while under the watch of Aspirus Cancer Care and surrounded by loved ones. Rita was born early Sunday, August 13th, 1967, to parents Anthony J. Robl and Margaret E. Robl in Merrill, Wisconsin.

Rita had a career in the insurance industry for over 25 years and had been recently promoted to Senior Account Manager at M3 insurance. She took great pride in her work and was excited to start her new role. She was so grateful for the generosity and support her coworkers showed when they surprised her with a brat fry to help raise money towards her care. Rita held various roles in her lifetime and cherished all of her work friends dearly.

Over the past several years she had found great community and friendship participating with ‘The Wausau Wheelers’ and ‘The Central Wisconsin Fun and Adventure Group’. She always had an active spirit and was passionate about her hobbies which included hiking, biking, and kayaking. She participated in various marathons and most recently biked her first Iron Bull, Red Granite Grinder. She looked forward to new adventures with her friends and greatly appreciated all the love she received from everyone after her diagnosis.

Rita enjoyed traveling with friends and family on yearly trips. Deadwood South Dakota held an extra special place, but others included Memphis, New York, New Orleans, Kentucky, Michigan, Nevada and Florida. She even made it all the way to Nicaragua helping with mission work for her church.

Rita enjoyed the simpler things in life like time at The Pond and the holiday cartoon Peanuts specials. She loved dancing around, talking in funny accents, and goofin’ with her girls.

Rita is survived by the love of her life, Scott Zeller, daughters Ellen Mondeik, and Lauren Case, and fur babies Reno and Henri. Her Siblings, Ann (Chris) Clabots, Colleen Robl, Keene (Debbie) Robl, Mark Robl, Alan (Tammy) Robl, and Tony (Jeri) Robl. And her beloved Nieces, Nephews, and Grand Nieces and Nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents and her fur baby, Vegas.

The memorial service for Rita will be held on Saturday, July 8th at the Brainard Funeral home in Weston, WI, with visitation from 10:00 am – 1:00 pm and a service to follow.

“”And the dust returns to the earth as it was,

and the spirit returns to God who gave it””

Ecclesiastes 12:7

Donald Muelver

Donald “Don” Muelver, 68, of Kronenwetter, beloved husband of Doreen (Drews) Muelver departed this life peacefully with his family at his side on June 7, 2023.

Don was born on May 11, 1955 in Wausau son of the late Donald Muelver Sr., and Jane (Weber) Muelver. He was a graduate of D.C. Everest High School class of 1973. He attended North Central Technical College. He met Doreen at a softball game and they were later married on July 17, 1982. They made their home in Kronenwetter where they raised their family. He and Doreen fostered 48 children, making a huge impact on their lives, also adopting three children. He retired after 32 years of service from Wausau Window and Wall where he worked as an Engineer. In his spare time Don loved golfing. He was a member of a golf league which met every Tuesday. He loved spending time with his family especially at their cabin in Land O’ Lakes where he loved to fish. Don was a big sports fan and especially loved cheering on the Packers and Badgers. He was an active member of Mt. Olive Church where he served on the ushering team.

He leaves his wife of 40 years Doreen and their three children: John (Bobbi) Voigt, Sarah (Tyler Block) Muelver, and Colton Muelver. Don also leaves two sisters: Sharon (Dale) Zwicky and Debbie Muelver, along with three beloved grandchildren: Maddi Voigt, Hunter Block, and Skylar Block, along with two nephews: Jeff (Megan) Zwicky and Kris Zwicky. He is preceded in death by his in-laws: Bob and Marlene Drews and a brother-in-law, Dale Drews.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 11th from 4 PM – 7 PM at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church in Weston. Visitation will continue on Monday, June 12th from 9 AM – 11 AM at Mt. Olive Church with a service to follow at 11 AM. A private family burial will be in Restlawn Memorial Park. Brainard Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be directed to Mt. Olive Lutheran Church.

Don’s family wishes to express their heartfelt gratitude to the staff of Aspirus Wausau Hospital for the tender care given to him during his illness.

Cory E. Giacoletto

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Cory Edward Giacoletto, born October 15th, 1983, who passed away at home unexpectedly, but quickly and peacefully in his sleep on June 6th, 2023. Heaven called him home after a night of playing outside with his son, watching movies, “camping out” and snuggling in the living room with his family, one of his favorite pastimes. His family is grateful that his passing was painless and brief, after struggling with heart issues for the past decade.

Cory grew up in Menomonee Falls, WI, the beloved son of Steven R. Giacoletto and Jodell (née Dickinson) Giacoletto, with an older sister, Melanie (née Giacoletto) Barth, and a twin brother, Christopher Giacoletto. He loved everything outdoors, and dedicated much of his childhood and young adulthood to the Boy Scouts, in which he earned the highly-regarded rank of Eagle Scout, a passion and tradition which he had just begun to share with his son. He had only recently been asked to be the Pack Leader for his son’s Pack, an honor and a duty he was excited and fully ready to embrace with his innate and contagious enthusiasm.

Cory was also incredibly proud of his competitive diving career, where he was a state-qualifier on multiple occasions. He continued to show off his diving skills for family, friends and his son any chance he could, especially at his wife’s parents’ home on Lake DuBay. Cory also absolutely loved fishing on DuBay; out of hundreds of visits, Cory only had one occasion where he put his line in the water and never caught a fish. He gloried in wrestling with and landing huge catfish, crappies, walleyes, northern and bass, and he laughed and grinned like a little boy whenever he had a big fish on his line. Cory was a devoted and loving husband to his wife, Erin, whom he married in May, 2014, and became a dedicated and wonderful father on June 26th, 2016, to his son, Liam Cory Giacoletto. Nothing made Cory more proud than being a father to Liam, and he was delighted to share his love of fishing on Lake DuBay with him; there was none prouder than Cory when Liam caught his first fish.

Cory took great pride in attending the University of Wisconsin-Platteville, where he was active in Greek and campus life, became a Resident Advisor and greatly enjoyed attending the football games. Cory was the epitome of the “life of the party,” even working as a DJ for a Top 40 station during this time, under the pseudonym “Fast Eddie Hayes.” Fans of his remember his broadcasts to this day.

Cory befriended everyone he met with his infectious smile, and truly cherished his family and friends. His passing is an immeasurable loss to all who had the privilege of knowing him, but his memory will live on forever in the hearts and minds of all of those who loved him and whose lives he touched. In the highest regard for Cory’s wishes, his ashes will be scattered in his favorite place, which he called his “own version of heaven,” Lake DuBay. His fervent wish was that any who wished to remember him and honor him visit the lake and enjoy a day on the water.

A celebration of Cory’s life will be held at Brainard Funeral Home in Weston, WI, on Sunday, June 11th, 2023, from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Cory is preceded in death by his twin brother, Christopher Giacoletto; his maternal grandparents, Edward and Beverly (née Linstedt) Dickinson; his paternal grandfather, Robert Giacoletto; his maternal aunt Lynne (née Dickinson) Carter; his paternal uncle John Sabo; and his cousin, Jamie Carter.

Cory is survived by his loving wife, Erin (née Pohlkamp) and beloved son, Liam Giacoletto; his adoring parents, Steven and Jody (née Dickinson) Giacoletto; his sister, Melanie (née Giacoletto) Barth; his much-loved father- and mother-in-law, Mark and Sue (née Holz) Pohlkamp; his brother- and sister-in-law, Kyle Pohlkamp and Chloe Ciarrocchi; his maternal uncle Richard Carter and his son, Cory’s cousin, Michael Carter; his maternal aunt, Lisa Allen and her sons, Seth X. and Zakaria X. Allen; his cousin-in-law Kristy Carter and her children; his paternal aunt JoLynn (née Giacoletto; husband Richard Sampson and children Courtney Sampson and Lindsay Sampson-Greenhalgh;) aunt Laureen (née Giacoletto; and son Anthony;) Maglio; aunt Annette Giacoletto (and daughter Angelica Giacoletto;) and aunt Capri (née Sabo; husband Dennis Kaluzny, son Steven Kaluzny and partner Kristina Knutson; and daughter Teal [née Kaluzny] and husband David Restum and children.)

Cory is also survived by numerous and well-loved family members on his wife’s side, including twenty-seven aunts and uncles, nearly 100 first cousins and dozens of children of first cousins.

In lieu of flowers, Cory’s family asks that donations please be made to a scholarship and Scout campership fund for his adored son Liam. Please contact Cory’s wife Erin for her mailing address if you would like to send a check, or please use Venmo to send a donation directly to Liam’s scholarship savings account by using @Erin-Pohlkamp-1 as the receiver. Additional arrangements can be made by contacting Erin or Mark or Sue Pohlkamp.

Virginia M. Siewert

Virginia “Pete” M. Siewert, 93, of Wausau, died Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at Oak Park Senior Living, Stillwater, Minnesota.

She was born June 29, 1929 in Wausau, daughter of the late Wallace and Martha (Pepowski) Petrowski. On September 17, 1949 she married Leslie “Les” Siewert at the Church of Holy Name of Jesus, Wausau.

Pete always had a knack for working with money. When she was in high school, her first job was working at the ticket window at the Grand Theater. From there, she went onto counting money at the Wausau Brewery from the delivery truck drivers and then did the same at Pepsi bottling. She started part-time at Drott Manufacturing while raising three sons. When her sons were older, she went full-time; and that plus a lot of hard work, earned her the title of Credit Manager for the Western Region of the US and Canada. Some of her volunteer work after retirement included counting church collection money, working lunches at church funerals, and a hospice volunteer. Her hobbies included canning kraut and pickles, running the football pool, and helping Les shovel snow as part of his snow removal business. She loved to cook and would whip up a batch of chocolate chip cookies or O’Henry bars when someone mentioned they had a craving. Her caramel rolls from her sour-dough starter “Herman” are legendary. She loved spending family time at the cottage on the Manitowish Waters chain which was built by her father. For nearly three decades, the Siewert home hosted son Jim and numerous friends who competed in the annual Wausau Triathlon.

When she and Les visited their sons and families, they worked on countless projects. Lists were made and items crossed off during their frequent visits. They also enjoyed watching their grandsons play hockey. She and Les were regulars on the beer thirty circuit as they needed to get out of the house every day and TALK to other people. Pete and Les were charter members of St. Mathew Catholic Church, Wausau.

Survivors include sons Roger Siewert, Wausau, and Jim (Shelly) Siewert, Stillwater, MN; daughter-in-law Peggy Siewert, Hartland WI; grandsons John (Kylie) Siewert, Wales, WI, and Elliott Siewert, Hartland WI; great- granddaughters Natalie and Everly Siewert; sister Carol Marcell, Kingsburg, CA.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Les, son Charlie, siblings Norm and Ron.

The funeral mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 16, 2023 at St. Matthew Catholic Church, Wausau. The Rev. Sebastian Kolodziejczyk will preside. Entombment will be in Memorial Chapel Mausoleum, Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau. Friends may call on Friday beginning at 9:00 a.m. until the time of services at the church. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to either your local hospice care service or to Lakeview Hospice. (Lakeview Health Foundation, 927 Churchill Street West, Stillwater, MN 55082 In memory of Virginia “Pete” Siewert)

Paul J. Reichert

Paul J. Reichert, 76 of the Town of Hutchins, died on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at his home under the care of LeRoyer Hospice.

Paul was born on July 8, 1946, in Columbus, Ohio, the son of Charles and Margaret (Dempsey) Reichert.

On April 10, 1968, Paul was united in marriage to Joyce Sheiffle in Illinois. She preceded him in death on August 12, 2016.

Paul moved from Ohio to Illinois, where he went to DeVry College. During his time in Illinois, Paul met his wife, Joyce in Chicago. They moved to Wisconsin in the late 1970’s to raise their family, finally settling in the Town of Hutchins. Paul was a sergeant for the Shawano County Sheriff’s Department, as well as the police chief in Mattoon for several years. He was a wonderful artist and craftsman who enjoyed working on his old car. Paul’s favorite time was spent with his family.

Paul is survived by his children, Kelly Reichert (her children, Teri Jo McAuly, Christopher McAuly, Katherine McAuly, Colleen McAuly, Kassandra McAuly and Krystal McAuly), Lawrence Reichert (wife, Karen; their children, Melissa Holbrook, Bradley Palmer, Brittany Reichert, Summer Reichert, Karen ‘Sissy’ Reichert and Larry ‘Buddy’ Reichert), Steven Reichert (wife, Angela; their children, Brooke Reichert and Gibson Reichert) and Barbara Reichert (her son, Asher Reichert), as well as many great-grandchildren.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents; wife and siblings, Lawrence, Bud and Anne Reichert.

While our hearts are saddened by this loss, we know that Paul loved Jesus and he will be waiting for us in heaven.

A small, private family memorial will be held in honor of Paul at the gravesite in Elberta, MI.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Birnamwood is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.

Janet E. Van Norman

Janet Elaine Van Norman, 92 of Weston, died on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

Janet was born on April 26, 1931, in the town of Fairbanks, Shawano County, the daughter of Curtiss and Elsie (Fietz) Mogenson.

On November 13, 1956, Janet was united in marriage to Aden Van Norman in Shawano. He preceded her in death on August 26, 2020.

Janet was a homemaker and enjoyed gardening and flowers. She loved the holidays and traveling. Family was very important to Janet and she cherished the time spent with them.

Janet is survived by her children, Patty (Mark) Peterson of Wausau and Charles Van Norman of Green Bay; two grandchildren, Mark (Kimberly) Peterson and Adam (Amanda) Peterson; five great-grandchildren, Corbin, Calvin, Logan, Braydon and Sawyer; two brothers, Willard Mogenson and Charlie (Vida Wendt) Mogenson; one sister, Mary (Harlan) Hartz and many nieces and nephews.

Janet was preceded in death by her husband; parents; brother, Kenneth and siblings-in-law, Alice, Vada, Ruth, Alfred, Howard and Roland.

A private funeral service will take place at Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Birnamwood. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com

A special thank you to Cedar Ridge Assisted Living Staff in Schofield as well as the Aspirus Wausau Palliative Care Staff for all of their loving care.

Duane E. Hansen

Duane Elliot Hansen, Age 72, passed away peacefully on Saturday May 27, 2023. Duane was born on July 28, 1950 at St. Joesph”s Hospital in Milwaukee,Wi. to Elmer and Dorothy BettyJane (nee)Ritt Hansen. Duane has 4 siblings that are residing in the Bellevue, Wa. area They are Barb, Jane, Jim and Mary. In 1982 Duane Married Karen Pelt. while together they had 3 children . Daughter Amy Lynn Hansen, granddaughter Kaci Hansen, son Mathew Hansen, son Scott Allen and wife Jackie Hansen grandson Dex Hansen all of Oshkosh, Wi.

Duane leaves behind many friends and relatives. He was proceeded in death by his Parents Elmer and Dorothy Hansen his grand son Dex Hansen and good friend Don Ford of Schofield, Wi. Duane enjoyed driving truck and did so for many years. He loved riding his harley and spending time with his dog. Duane had a stroke and a heart attack and could no longer drive truck so he volunteered at North Central technical learning center where he worked along side his long time friend Stan E. Steckbauer. Duane had earned many certificates for Outstanding Volunteer. Duane loved the races and his favorite was in Plover at Golden Sands track. He enjoyed going in the pit area and helping work on the cars between heats. Duane requested to be cremated and no viewing. We will take him to his Final race at Golden sand at a later date. Any memorials maybe directed to Helke Funeral home and will be donated to a local charity in his name.

A special thank you to the team at Hope Hospice of Medford. With out your help I would not have made it through this journey. Duane will be missed by Kay Tucker , Bill Kratwell and Brian Majetich who all helped Duane through his journey. Fly high Duane and ride that Harley in the sky til we meet again.

Attilia M. Rosensprung

Attilia “Tillie” Rosensprung, 93, of Marathon, died on Saturday, June 3, 2023, under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services.

Tillie had a long career as a medical technologist. She married Charles Rosensprung in 1954 and he preceded her in death in 2002.

Survivors include her daughter, Mary Rosensprung; sister, Gloria Langley (Pearland, TX); and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother, John (Ruth) Bertin; and brother-in-law, Elroy Langley.

Tillie was strongly committed to her faith. She will be remembered as someone who always helped others, taking care of friends and family with joy in her heart. She had a warm smile and was a constant optimist; she could see the positive side of every situation and the good in everyone she met. Tillie was blessed with many loving and caring people in her life, all of whom will miss her very much. Eternal peace with the Lord is now her greatest reward for a life well-lived.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at St. Mary Catholic Church, Marathon, with Rev. Mgsr. Joseph Diermeier presiding. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at the church. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish, 712 Market Street, Marathon, WI 54448.

