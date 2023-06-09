WAUSAU – Wausau Events will host its second annual Wings Over Wausau event next weekend at the Wausau Downtown Airport.

The event will take place from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. June 16 and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. June 17 at 725 Woods Place, Wausau.

This family friendly event will features kid’s games and activities, drone

demonstrations, a petting zoo, static displays, a professional airshow and the area’s largest fireworks show at dusk each night.

The June 17 events also include the second annual Wausau Wing Competition from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., along with the “Run the Runway 5K” at 8 a.m.

Registration for these events is open.

Admission to this event is $5 per person. Kids 12 and younger are free. For more information on this event, to register and to view the entire schedule, visit www.wausauevents.org.

