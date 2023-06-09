By Shereen Siewert | Wausau Pilot & Review

A Wausau man is wanted on charges of burglary while armed with a dangerous weapon after he and another man allegedly broke into an east-side home and assaulted two people.

Police were called at about 11:30 p.m. Monday, June 6 to a home on Gilbert Street after a man reported two masked intruders were in his home, one of whom threatened to kill him and beat him with a handgun. The man told police he was sitting in his recliner when he heard what sounded like wrestling coming from the kitchen. When he entered the room, a man dressed all in black with a face mask and gloves pointed a handgun at him and made the threat, according to the incident report.

The masked man then allegedly struck the victim in the face several times with the handgun. The alleged victim’s 19-year-old nephew was also assaulted. Both men were taken to a hospital for treatment of their injuries.

Police say there were two people who entered the home after breaking a basement window. One of the suspects has since been identified as T`Eliq Whitelow, 18. A second suspect has not been publicly identified.

Prosecutors on June 7 filed two felony charges against Whitelow and a judge issued a warrant for his arrest one day later. He remains at large as of Friday afternoon.

You are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

