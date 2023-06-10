WAUSAU – Get lost in the whimsical world of Neverland as Monk Botanical Gardens transforms into a magical world of pirates, fairies and mermaids.

From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 17, meet Peter, Wendy and the Lost Boys during this walking theater experience inspired by the classic tale of Peter Pan and presented by River & Woods Theatre.

When purchasing tickets you will select a time slot and be part of a small group of about 15 people upon arrival. (Walks start every 20 minutes.) Arrive ready to start at your chosen time slot and walk at a leisurely pace for about 45 minutes. Strollers and wagons are welcome. After the theater portion, end with a selection of fun games and crafts, all included with admission. Food and drinks will also be available for purchase from King Cone and Boriken Mart.

Tickets are $20 per adult and $15 per child (ages 17 and younger). Children 2 years old and younger are free. Monk Botanical Gardens members receive $2 off per ticket. Members must enter the member promo code at checkout for the discount. You can find the code on your membership card.

Purchase your tickets at https://monkgardens.org/events/special-events/#theatre.

The rain date for this event is June 18.

Contact Monk Botanical Gardens with any questions at info@monkgardens.org or 715-261-6309.

