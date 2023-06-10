For Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – Despite trailing early, the Wausau Woodchucks baseball team was able to make it happen again Friday night at Athletic Park, taking down rival Madison 5-2 in Northwoods League action.

Madison (5-7) scored the first two runs of the game in the second inning off two different RBI singles to take before Wausau would answer with one in the second off an RBI single by Dalton Pearson (Georgia State), scoring Mike Adair (Dayton).

From there it was all Wausau (8-4), as it scored two in the fifth and two in the sixth. Despite this, Madison threatened with bases loaded and no outs in the sixth, but would not see a runner come across. The first out being on fielder’s choice, and then pitcher Christian Clack (Alabama-Birmingham) came into the game and struck out two, keeping Madison scoreless.

Adair went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBI, the biggest coming off a two-RBI single in the sixth.

Clack went 2 2/3 innings with five strikeouts while only allowing one hit in relief for the Woodchucks.

The Woodchucks head to Wisconsin Rapids for the first of another two with the Rafters. First pitch Saturday will be at 6:35 p.m.

Like this: Like Loading...