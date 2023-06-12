Wausau Pilot & Review

An 18-year-old man who was driving at the time of a June 8 crash in Marathon County has died of his injuries, according to police.

The Marathon County Sheriff’s Department has identified the victim as Samuel Cruz Castro, of Colby.

Police and rescue crews responded at about 7 p.m. June near the intersection of County Hwy. N and Aspen Drive in the town of Wien for a report of a single-vehicle crash. Castro was pulled from the vehicle and transported to Aspirus Wausau Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

On June 11, the Marathon County Medical Examiner’s office notified police that Castro had died of his injuries. The investigation of the crash is ongoing.

