Two people were injured Sunday in a rollover crash on I-39 in Portage County, officials said.

The crash was reported at about 12:40 p.m. at mile marker 151, which is about a half-mile south of the Hwy. 54 exit in the town of Plover. Police say a driver pulling a popup camper rolled the vehicle on its side in the northbound lane of I-39. No other vehicles were involved.

Two people were rescued from the vehicle and transported by ambulance to a hospital. Their injuries are not life-threatening.

Both northbound lanes were shut down briefly on I-39, but a single lane reopened shortly after when Plover’s Traffic Incident Management and police agencies set up an early warning about a mile south of the crash. That allowed a single lane of traffic while the crash scene was cleared.

The road reopened about an hour after the crash was reported. No names were released.

