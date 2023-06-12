By Paul Lecker

Wausau Pilot & Review

D.C. Everest junior Nate Langbehn was named Player of the Year, earning first-team honors at pitcher and second-team accolades at third base on the 2023 All-Wisconsin Valley Conference Baseball Team, which was voted on by the seven conference coaches following the regular season.

Langbehn was a perfect 5-0 on the mound in conference play for the Evergreens, allowing just one earned run in 36 1/3 innings (0.19 ERA) with 76 strikeouts. He also hit .323 with eight RBI.

Langbehn was one of six unanimous first-team selections, earning a spot as a pitcher along with Stevens Point’s Josh Opiola (6-0, 1.60 ERA).

Wisconsin Rapids outfielder Brennan Huber, Stevens Point outfielders Benett Klish and Jackson Fox, Merrill shortstop Sam Reimann, and Stevens Point catcher Deacan Koback were also unanimous first-team picks.

Huber led the conference in batting with a .564 average (22-for-39) and in runs scored with 15.

Fonti hit .462 and Fox .458 as Stevens Point went 11-1 to win the WVC championship.

Wausau West outfielders Jackson Smithpeter and Landon Parlier were also first-team selections.

Smithpeter batted .385 with one home run and nine RBI, while Parlier hit .343 with a homer and 11 runs scored for the Warriors.

Second-team selections included Wausau West pitcher Lucas Hager, Wausau East second baseman Davis Winter, Langbehn at third base, and D.C. Everest senior shortstop Cuyler Soppe.

Hager was 3-3 with a 2.97 ERA for West, Winter batted .368 with eight RBI for East, and Soppe hit .297 with seven stolen bases and 10 runs scored for the Evergreens.

2023 All-Wisconsin Valley Conference Baseball Team

(*denotes unanimous selection)

First Team

Outfield: *Brennan Huber, sr., Wisconsin Rapids; *Benett Klish, sr., Stevens Point; *Jackson Fox, sr., Stevens Point; Jackson Smithpeter, sr., Wausau West; Landon Parlier, sr., Wausau West.

Shortstop: *Sam Reimann, jr., Merrill; Carl Biechler, Stevens Point.

Catcher: *Deacan Koback, sr., Stevens Point.

First base: Braden Lewis, sr., Wisconsin Rapids.

Pitchers: *Nate Langbehn, jr., D.C. Everest; Josh Opiola, sr., Stevens Point.

Second Team

Pitcher: Ty Rechner, jr., Stevens Point; Lucas Hager, jr., Wausau West.

Catcher: Adam Gilbertson, jr., Marshfield.

Second base: Davis Winter, so., Wausau East.

Shortstop/second base: Brett Simonsen, so., Wisconsin Rapids.

Third base: Ben Fonti, sr., Stevens Point; Nate Langbehn, jr., D.C. Everest.

Shortstop: Cuyler Soppe, sr., D.C. Everest.

Outfield: Ben Dietsche, sr., Marshfield; Nathan Brzoznowski, sr., Merrill.

Utility/designated hitter: Devin Mrozek, sr., Stevens Point.

Honorable Mention

Catcher: Andrew Cotter, jr., D.C. Everest; Canon Plawman, sr., Wisconsin Rapids.

First base: Aidan Vachowiak, sr., Wausau West; Kaleb Mayer, sr., Stevens Point.

Second base: Tony Iaffaldano, so., Wausau West.

Shortstop: Jack Barthels, jr., Wausau East.

Outfield: Dylan Dobratz, sr., Wausau West; Jake Vercimak, jr., D.C. Everest.

Pitcher: Braden Lewis, sr., Wisconsin Rapids; Brady Kanitz, jr., Merrill; Noah Chmielewski, sr., D.C. Everest; Braxton Kurth, sr., Marshfield.

Player of the Year: Nate Langbehn, D.C. Everest.

