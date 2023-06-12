Wausau Pilot & Review

D.C. Everest’s Colin Belton and Nina Allen have been chosen as first-team honorees on the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association Stefans Academic All-State Teams for the 2022-23 school year.

Players must be nominated by a WSCA member coach, have a 3.85 or higher cumulative grade-point average, have four years of high school soccer experience with at least two years at the varsity level, and achieve at least a 29 composite score on the ACT to be considered.

Both the boys and girls Academic All-State first teams had 11 selections from the statewide nominees.

Belton was a unanimous first-team all-Wisconsin Valley Conference Boys Soccer selection last fall, and Allen was a key player for the Evergreens’ girls soccer team this spring as both won Wisconsin Valley Conference championships.

Click here to view the entire academic all-state teams

