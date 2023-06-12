Obituaries are a community service courtesy of Helke and Brainard Funeral Homes.

Tom Hettinga

Tom Hettinga, aka Tool Man, 76, of Harrison, passed away Wednesday after a brief battle with cancer. Being one of the most social guys on the planet, Tom leaves behind a slew of much-loved family and friends that will dearly miss him.

Born in Wausau to Theodore Hettinga and Esther (Kole) Hettinga, Tom, a Riverview Road Rat, traveled around a bit in his early years but ended up coming back to Wausau to lay down roots with his wife Pamela (Priller) Hettinga. Where they raised two spectacular children.

It was a rare thing for Tom to ever sit down and relax. He was known as a doer and was constantly involved in projects/groups. He was a Maine Lion, part of a racing pit crew, fisherman, remodeler, golfer, camper, gardener… There was always something to do.

In the mid-70s he started his meteoric rise in sales/public relations working for Snap-On Tools. With his honest, hard work ethic Tom made many connections with customers that became life-long friends. In 1986 he became the owner of Richard’s Supper Club. Many more wonderful friends were made, and conversations had in “Tom’s Therapy Room”. He enjoyed the restaurant gig so much that he worked with others to start up restaurants of their own. Including working with Dave Marcus to start up Camp 28 in Rib Lake.

After selling Richards to his son and daughter-in-law, Nick and Kari, he retired Up North to Harrison with his partner, Diana Schneider. There they enjoyed gardening, travel and living lake life.

Tom is survived by his Partner Diana Schneider, his favorite Daughter, Paula (Hettinga) Hall, his favorite Son and Daughter in Law, Nicholas Hettinga and Kari Czeck. Spectacular Grandkids, Erin Hall, Austin Hettinga and Gage Hettinga. Sisters Joan (Stewart) Schouten, Barbara Hettinga, Amy (Al) Levis, and many more Nephews, Nieces and Cousins.

He is proceeded in death by his mother and Father Esther and Theodore Hettinga, Brother David Hettinga, Sister Carolyn Lee, and Ex-Wife Pamela Hettinga.

A celebration of Tom’s life will be on June 25th from Noon until 4:00 at Richards Restaurant and Bar, 5305 N 32nd Avenue, Wausau.

Mary Leslie

It is with great sorrow that the family of Mary (Russo) Leslie, announce the unexpected passing at the age of 85 on June 1, 2023 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital in Wausau, WI. Mary was born on October 8, 1937 in Chicago, IL.

In her early years, Mary was raised by her Greek grandmother and aunt. She learned from them about Greek heritage, culture and language which she passed on to her children and grandchildren. She excelled in school graduating in 1955 from Austin High School in Chicago receiving an academic full-ride college scholarship. On February 11, 1956, she married Thomas J. Leslie in Chicago where they started their family and had three sons. During that time Mary worked at Continental Bank and then as a homemaker.

In 1967, Mary and Tom moved their family to Mattoon, WI and later in 1971 to Birnamwood. In 1972, Mary’s husband Thomas died leaving her to raise their three young sons on her own. She then worked at the Bank of Birnamwood and after her sons were grown, at Wausau Insurance as a claims processor for over 20 years, retiring in 1998. She joined the Wausau Insurance Show Chorus and sang at New York City’s Carnegie Hall, the Milwaukee Brewers Stadium and had a solo performance as Sophie Tucker at the annual show. Mary had a beautiful voice and loved music, singing and acting. She was active in the Wausau Community Theater for several years where she made many lifelong friends. She also had great fun attending several Hodag Festivals.

After retirement, she volunteered as a Foster Grandparent at Birnamwood Elementary School and with the community SHARE program. She was able to enjoy traveling which included fulfilling her lifelong dream of taking a trip to Greece, visits to family members in Branson, MO, Myrtle Beach and Charleston, SC and attending performances at the Spring Green Theater.

Providing her support and praise for whatever they were doing, she made sure to attend her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren’s many events. The grandchildren’s fondest memories with ya-ya include dying Easter eggs and swimming with her. As an avid reader, Mary was always in the middle of a book. She enjoyed Hallmark movies, playing bingo, games, trivia and doing sudoku puzzles. She was an excellent cook, skilled at canning and making dandelion wine. Her family always looked forward to a huge Christmas cookie spread during the holidays, with peanut butter balls and Greek cookies among the favorites. She was a lifelong fan of the Chicago Cubs and the Chicago Bears. She loved taking her sons to Wrigley Field, singing along with Harry Caray and watching their games on television. Before moving to Riverview Terrace in Wausau in 2021, she rarely missed going to the Wittenberg pool in the mornings for water aerobics, playing dominoes and visiting with her pool friends.

Mary was an extremely kind, warm and easy to talk to person. She was a wonderful mother, ya-ya/grandmother, great-grandmother and sister. Although we are mourning her passing and she will be deeply missed, she was a woman of faith and we are comforted knowing that she is with the Lord.

Mary is survived by her three sons Thomas (Dawn) Leslie, Wausau, WI, Chris (Lynn) Leslie, Bevent, WI, Luke (Cindy) Leslie, Wausau, WI, six grandchildren Marie Leslie, April (Jake) Sonnentag and children Quinn and Jack; Christopher Leslie, Tom (Christina) Leslie and children Tommy, Anna and Oliver; Megan Peters, Jaeda Leslie and sisters Jennie (Dennis) Bates, Spartanburg, SC and Martha Rudnick, Branson, MO, along with many in-laws, dear cousins, nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at Mount Olive Lutheran Church, 6205 Alderson Street, Weston on Monday, June 19, 2023. Visitation will be from 10:00 am until the time of service at 1:00 pm.

Leevon P. Chinnock

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Leevon Patrick Chinnock, born August 3,1982, who passed away at home unexpectedly on June 5, 2023.

Leevon carried on the family legacy and was the COO of Midwest Amusements. He was a dedicated and hard worker. When not working and in his younger years, Leevon was an avid snowboarder. He also enjoyed being on the boat, spending time with friends and family, and having a Budweiser. Music was a passion of his, though his choice in music could be questionable. Leevon also had a soft-spot in his heart, and stomach, for the beef wellington from Ciao Restaurant. He was a true Wisconsinite and a dedicated fan of the Milwaukee Brewers and the Green Bay Packers. He loved being with family, and was a true family man, and a great friend, but the ultimate love of his life was his daughter, Addison.

Leevon is survived by his fiancé, Samantha Lang; daughter, Addison Chinnock; mother, Mary Olson; brothers, Rodger Olson, Chris (Amanda) Olson, and Gabe (Amie) Chinnock; 3 step-siblings; 5 nieces; 2 aunts; 2 uncles; and a world of friends, and clients who became friends.

He is preceded in death by his two dads, Patrick Chinnock and Dick Olson; grandparents; Uncle George; his treasured friend Pete, and other good friends of his.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 21, 2023, from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm, with a service at 4:00 pm, all at Brainard Funeral Home, Everest Chapel, 5712 Memorial Court, Weston.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Addison Chinnock’s future.

LeRoy J. Krejci

LeRoy “Lee” John Krejci, 74, passed away unexpectedly at home on Thursday, June 8, 2023.

Lee was born on January 27, 1949, in Neillsville, WI, to Rex and Eunice (Grosnick) Krejci. On November 1, 1968, Lee married Rae Ann Moen in Wisconsin Rapids.

As a boy, Lee worked at the local co-op with his brother. He was inducted into the Army on May 8, 1969. He was a certified welder and went on to drive semitrucks.

Lee enjoyed fishing, watching sports, and traveling in his free time. During summers, he eagerly embarked on camping trips with his wife and daughters. He also loved collecting coins, tending to his garden, and grilling out-he made the best steaks.

As a grandpa, Lee was very supportive of his grandchildren. He attended their many sporting events and taught them how to fish. Each child also looked forward to receiving special coins every visit.

In addition to his wife Rae Ann, Lee is survived by daughters Lisa (Kevin) Kujawa and Kristy Durkes; four grandchildren: Jessica (Ben) Hermes, Taylor Kujawa, Kayden Lane, and Jaxsen Durkes; two great-grandchildren: Skylar Thompson and Asher Hermes; siblings: Devere Krejci, Bonnie (Arne) Eisentraut, and Pat (Ken) Christie; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his parents-in-law, Raymond and Virginia Moen; and his loyal, rock-eating dog, Joseph Andrew.

Lee’s family will miss him dearly. His witty sense of humor and warm-hearted demeanor will not be forgotten. Friends wishing to honor Lee’s memory may make a donation to the American Legion or Humane Society of Marathon County.

Kristina M. Ehmke

Kristina M. Ehmke, 44, of Wausau, is a free soul now as her 35 year fight with Chronic Vomiting Syndrome (CVS) was ended abruptly June 4th 2023. This debilitating disease interfered with her quality of life on a daily basis. On her good days she was an unstoppable worker that would always choose the toughest projects. Kristina is already deeply missed by her family, friends, and her beloved dog Zeus.

Kristina graduated college from UWM with a Civil Engineering degree and began her professional life immediately upon graduation. She was employed by Central Wisconsin Engineering in Wausau as well as EMCS, in Wausau, and Graef Engineering in Milwaukee. She often said that her favorite part of road construction was the smell of freshly laid blacktop.

In Kristina’s private life, her favorite things to do were to gaze at the millions of stars as we sat around the fire at the family cabin, three wheeling and camping with friends, cuddling with her dog Zeus and frequenting the Rib Mountain dog park where she was known for her Jolly Ranchers. She was well known for her cooking and canning abilities as she has supplied the family with her famous pickles, jams, and apple sauces. Kristina also enjoyed reading, music and knitting.

Kristina is survived by her mother Jo Ann Ehmke, brother Daniel Ehmke, Grandmother Karen Winters, Aunt Nancy & Todd Drake, Uncle David & Jill Winters, Aunt Barb & Bob Gesicki, Aunt Nancy Lewis, Cousins Celia, Monicca, and Caura Winters, Michelle & Aaron Russell and family, Angela & Brandon Marquardt and family, Amanda Lewis and Becky Lewis and family, Jenny Tushoski Lebarge and family, Troy Tushoski and family. She is preceded in death by Grandfathers Fred Winters, Donald Ehmke, Grandmother Marge Ehmke, and Uncle Thomas Ehmke.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 17th from 3 PM – 6 PM at Helke Funeral Home, 302 Spruce Street, Wausau. A memorial service celebrating Kristina’s life will follow at 6 PM.

Cathy M. Bandock

Cathy Bandock, 68, of Wausau, went to her heavenly home on Friday, June 9, 2023.

Cathy Mae Bandock was born on December 6, 1954 in Wausau to the late Raymond and Lucille (Krueger) Brueggeman. She was a part of the graduating class of 1973 at Athens High School. On August 9, 1980 Cathy married the love of her life Bill Bandock in Wausau at St. Stephen Lutheran Church.

For more than 20 years Cathy worked in claims at Wausau Insurance. She took a break in her career to babysit her twin granddaughters and their baby sister. Upon reentering the workforce, she finished her career at Cardiac Associates and Aspirus with her retirement in 2018.

Cathy loved reading, true crime shows, and being with family. At every family function she made a point to check in with everyone and made sure they knew she cared. Her grandkids brought her the most joy. She cherished every minute with them. The thing Cathy is most remembered for is her giant heart. She didn’t care where you came from or where you were going, she knew you were worthy of love and help. Cathy will be missed by all the people whose lives she touched.

Survivors include her husband of nearly 43 years, Bill; daughters, Jennifer (Jake) Harkins and Patricia (Will) Ostrem; siblings, Sherry (Mark) Wolffer, Rose (Bill) Heier, Steve Brueggeman, Lisa (Bob) Giese, and Amy (Dale) Dahlke; grandchildren, Tessa, Skye, Mackenzie, and Aiden Ostrem and Caitlin and Claire Harkins; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

Cathy is flying high in heaven with her parents, Lucy and Ray, and nephew, Kyle.

A memorial service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 15, 2023 at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau, with Rev. Karoline Schwantes of St. Stephen Lutheran Church officiating. Visitation will begin on Wednesday, June 14, at 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and continue on Thursday at 10:00 a.m. until the time of service, all at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the doctors, nurses, and staff of the Aspirus I.C.U. for the care that Cathy received.

James J. Dohms

On Wednesday, June 7th, 2023, James Joseph Dohms took the last breath in his wonderful life. A wonderful life that included being a devoted husband to Caroline, loving father to Poncho, Babes, Bronco, Beano and Mrs. Worm and proud grandfather to Cleopatra, Jesse, Travis, Queen of Hearts, Pork Chop, Pistol (not Crystal, Liz), Miss Amanda, Mr Adam and Big Al. Jim was born on August 8th, 1931, in Sheboygan, WI. He was the 4th of 7 children born to Marie (Stoelb) and Nicholas Dohms.

Upon graduation from Sheboygan High School, Jim entered the service. He served as a First Class Seaman in the Navy in the Pacific Theater. He was no stranger to a little risk and adventure, hitchhiking from Wisconsin to San Diego several times in the next 3 years.

Jim attended the Milwaukee School of Engineering from 1952-1954. He clearly had some great times in college as he was known to recount these years decades later to his grandchildren when they started to enroll in colleges.

On September 3rd, 1955, less than a year after meeting in a bar, he wed the love of his life, Caroline Seider. Together, they traveled around for Jim’s job with the telephone company, living in a trailer. They traveled between Minnesota, Wisconsin and Chicago. Looking for more of a stable living situation after the birth of their second child, Jim was hired at GTE where he worked until his retirement 33 years later on April 30th, 1987. They lived for several years in Marshfield before moving to their house in Rothschild in the early 1960s. It was in this house that Jim still lived until his passing.

Jim and Caroline enjoyed raising their family and led an active lifestyle. They loaded up their station wagon and took their 5 children to Disney World, Niagara Falls, Lambeau Field, camping, fishing and water skiing. Jim and Caroline were daily walkers and if you saw them walking in the neighborhood, they would most likely be walking hand in hand. Jim was an avid Brewers and Packers fan. One could expect to see him sitting in the garage or on the swing outside, eating Ritz crackers and listening to the Brewers game on the radio. He had a great sense of humor and always remembered a birthday, either with a card, phone call or FaceTime singing “Happy Birthday” (but you could only see his nose, crystal blue eyes and forehead). Jim’s competitive spirit shined through when he played card games and spoons with a slap on the table or a sly laying of his last card on the table. He enjoyed tracking the stock market and has notebooks of numbers to prove it! Never one to shy away from play, he often would wrestle in the living room or swim with his children near the shore and one by one, gently throw them up and into the water as they screamed with delight. He recognized and encouraged his children to pursue their interests, even if they were not his own, spending a full day in the heat at the EAA convention with his son, volunteering to be a patient for his youngest daughter as her interest in nursing bloomed and even gifting one of his daughters her first beloved dog, Caesar. And years later, when it was time to say goodbye to Caesar, it was Jim who searched around for a vet that had the most gentle method and spent Caesar’s last moments with him.

As the years advanced and Caroline was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, Jim became her primary caregiver. He wore her favorite color, yellow, to help her remember who he was. After she lost her battle with Alzheimer’s in June 2021, Jim adapted to her absence the best he could. He played his keyboard and sang, continued meeting his buddies at McDonald’s for coffee and even learned how to FaceTime his children and grandchildren (He was especially proud of this saying, “You CAN teach an old guy new tricks!”).

Jim is preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Caroline; sisters Virginia Netter, Sister Mary Danielle Dohms, Ann Celene Dohms and Letitia (Letty) Singh.

Jim is survived by: his children, Denise (Don) Machak of Mosinee, Catherine (Don) Valentyne of Waupaca, Stephen (Naomi) Dohms of Wausau, Valerie Dohms (Shawn Stashek) of Stevens Point and Janet (Paul) Weber of Verona; his sister, Sister Margaret Mary Dohms of Trinity Woods in Milwaukee; his brother, Daniel (Diane) of Sheboygan; sister-in-law Karen (Milt) Dabbert of Wauwatosa; his grandchildren, Tara (Clayton) Groth of Cottage Grove, Jesse (Gina) Machak of Mosinee, Travis (Ashley) Valentyne of Anna, Texas, Jamie Valentyne-Fletcher (Travis Fletcher) of DeForest, Emily Dohms of Eau Claire, Elizabeth (Andrew) Harter of Eau Claire, Amanda Gottschalk of Nashville, Tenn., Adam Gottschalk of Milwaukee and Allie Weber of Madison; eight great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Jim’s life will be celebrated in a memorial service at St Mark’s Catholic Church in Rothschild on Thursday, June 22nd. Visitation 10:00 am-12:00 pm, mass at 12:00 pm. There will be a luncheon to follow at Gorski’s restaurant in Mosinee.

John J. Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting the family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at HonorOne.com

Paul J. Reichert

Paul J. Reichert, 76 of the Town of Hutchins, died on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at his home under the care of LeRoyer Hospice.

Paul was born on July 8, 1946, in Columbus, Ohio, the son of Charles and Margaret (Dempsey) Reichert.

On April 10, 1968, Paul was united in marriage to Joyce Sheiffle in Illinois. She preceded him in death on August 12, 2016.

Paul moved from Ohio to Illinois, where he went to DeVry College. During his time in Illinois, Paul met his wife, Joyce in Chicago. They moved to Wisconsin in the late 1970’s to raise their family, finally settling in the Town of Hutchins. Paul was a sergeant for the Shawano County Sheriff’s Department, as well as the police chief in Mattoon for several years. He was a wonderful artist and craftsman who enjoyed working on his old car. Paul’s favorite time was spent with his family.

Paul is survived by his children, Kelly Reichert (her children, Teri Jo McAuly, Christopher McAuly, Katherine McAuly, Colleen McAuly, Kassandra McAuly and Krystal McAuly), Lawrence Reichert (wife, Karen; their children, Melissa Holbrook, Bradley Palmer, Brittany Reichert, Summer Reichert, Karen ‘Sissy’ Reichert and Larry ‘Buddy’ Reichert), Steven Reichert (wife, Angela; their children, Brooke Reichert and Gibson Reichert) and Barbara Reichert (her son, Asher Reichert), as well as many great-grandchildren.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents; wife and siblings, Lawrence, Bud and Anne Reichert.

While our hearts are saddened by this loss, we know that Paul loved Jesus and he will be waiting for us in heaven.

A small, private family memorial will be held in honor of Paul at the gravesite in Elberta, MI.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Birnamwood is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.

Pandora G. Green

Pandora G. Green passed away May 25, 2023, at Aspirus Wausau hospital.

Pandora was born December 3, 1928, to Cay and Vida Newhouse in Detroit, MI. She attended medical technology training at Henry Ford hospital.

After marrying Thomas E Green, they moved to Wausau in January, 1956.

Pandora was active in The First Presbyterian church, serving as Elder, Deacon, and Women Association Officer, and PEO Sisterhood.

Survivors include a daughter Amy and brother Cay Jr.

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting the family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at MWCS.WS

