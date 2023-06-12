By Damakant Jayshi

A Wausau committee last week gave its nod to a property transfer that could make way for a proposed six-unit apartment complex on the city’s southwest side.

The Capital Improvements and Street Maintenance Committee on Thursday approved the staff’s recommendation to transfer a small land parcel on Wyatt Street, between Cleveland Avenue and South Third Avenue, to a resident.

While preparing a certified survey map, city surveyors discovered a small portion of land was slightly encroaching a resident’s driveway, according to a memo by Community Development Manager Tammy Stratz.

That prompted Stratz to request Wausau transfer a sliver of land to the neighbor.

The community development manager said the location is a great place to build the six-unit apartment complex, which is being funded partially through ARPA.

On Thursday, CISM Committee Chair Lou Larson said the residents from the neighborhood he had spoken to were opposed to the apartment complex but added that the matter before the body was about an easement and not the housing project.

However, Alder Lisa Rasmussen said the committee should approve the transfer of the land so as to help the apartment complex, which is part of the city’s affordable housing initiative. The vote to transfer the land was unanimous.

