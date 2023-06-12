Damakant Jayshi

The Capital Improvements and Street Maintenance Committee on Thursday rejected a petition to pave an alley between Hamilton and Adams Streets and approved transfer of a portion of city-owned parcel for easement in the city’s south.

A number neighborhood residents opposed paving the alley with asphalt, including some of those who had signed the petition asking for it. They said they were unaware that they would be assessed for the project and had to pay part of the paving cost, despite not using the alley at all. The resident who organized the petition also asked whether it could be withdrawn.

Many of these residents expressed opposition during a May 23 public hearing at the Board of Public Works, a meeting that was prompted by the CISM committee.

A resident North 9th Street, whose house was at the risk of being inundated with water on three sides, appealed during the May public hearing not to allow the project to go ahead, saying the graveled alley provided crucial protection for her home.

During the public hearing, City Engineer Allen Wesolowski said the City Council typically sets aside money each year to pave one alley in the city. According to the documents shared by the engineering department, the city set aside $25,000 in 2023 to cover a portion of the cost but residents would also be assessed for their share.

Alder Gary Gisselman asked Wesolowski if the alley could be paved without using any heavy machinery. The engineer replied that the alley was too narrow to do so.

The CISM Committee on Thursday voted down the project unanimously. The measure now heads to the City Council on June 13 with a negative recommendation.

