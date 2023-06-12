Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – The Wausau Post 10 American Legion baseball team won two of three games over the weekend to even its season record at 2-2.

Wausau defeated Oshkosh 7-1 at De Pere on Saturday before having its second game of the day against host De Pere rained out. On Sunday, Wausau hosted Marinette and split a nonconference doubleheader at Athletic Park, winning Game 1 12-6 before dropping the second game 8-6.

Noah Stroming tossed a complete game against Oshkosh, allowing just a single run in the seventh and final inning. He finished with seven strikeouts and two walks, while giving up just five hits.

Aidan Vachowiak had three RBI, and Ryan Rodemeier drove in a pair of runs for Wausau.

Wausau scored 10 runs in the first three innings of the opening game of the doubleheader against Marinette, which included a six-run second frame.

Jack Barthels picked up the win, giving up four runs in six innings for the Bulldgos.

Landon Parlier and Caden Werth had had a double and a home run, with Parlier driving in three runs and Werth four in the victory.

Marinette used a six-run sixth inning to erase a 6-1 deficit to win Game 2.

Vachowiak and Gwidt each had two hits and an RBI, and Jesse Osness drove in two runs for Wausau.

Wausau hosts Merrill on Monday at 8 p.m. at Athletic Park in a Wisconsin Valley Legion League matchup.

Saturday’s Game

At De Pere

Wausau 7, Oshkosh 1

Wausau 004 012 0 – 7 3 0

Oshkosh 000 000 1 – 1 5 1

WP: Noah Stroming. LP: Hauswirth.

SO: Stroming 7; Hauswirth (2 inn.) 4, Wolf (1/3 inn.) 1, Williamson (1 2/3 inn.) 3, Hill (3 inn.) 0. BB: Stroming 2; Hauswirth 4, Wolf 3, Williamson 0, Hill 1.

Top hitters: W, Brennan Ficum 1×4, 2 runs; Bryce Heil 2 runs; Jackson Albee 2 runs, RBI; Aidan Vachowiak 1×2, 3 RBI; Ryan Rodemeier 1×3, 2 RBI; Brandon Gwidt RBI. O, Angell 2×3.

Sunday’s Games

Game 1

Wausau 12, Marinette 6

Marinette 004 000 2 – 6 9 2

Wausau 163 002 x – 12 12 2

WP: Jack Barthels. LP: Shallow.

SO: Shallow (4 inn.) 3, Corwin (2 inn.) 1; Barthels (6 inn.) 5, Fictum (1 inn.) 2. BB: Shallow 4, Corwin 1; Barthels 3, Fictum 2.

Top hitters: M, Shallow 2×4, 2B, RBI; Bieber 2×4, RBI; Olsen 2 RBI; Goldsmith 2×3, RBI. W, Rodemeier 2×4, RBI; Landon Parlier 2×4, 2B, HR, 3 runs, 3 RBI; Heil 2×4, 2 2Bs, 2 RBI; Caden Werth 3×4, 2B, HR, 4 RBI; Tony Iaffaldano 3 runs; Jesse Osness 2 runs.

Game 2

Marinette 8, Wausau 6

Marinette 001 006 1 – 8 5 2

Wausau 300 120 0 – 6 6 1

WP: Kruse. LP: Werth.

SO: Whiting (3 inn.) 1, Kruse (4 inn.) 5; Jackson Smithpeter (5 inn.) 1, Werth (1/3 inn.) 1, Parlier (1 2/3 inn.) 2. BB: Whiting 3, Kruse 1; Smithpeter 5, Werth 1, Parlier 2.

Top hitters: M, Shallow 2 RBI; Goldsmith 3×4, 2 runs, RBI. W, Vachowiak 2×2, RBI; Osness 2B, 2 RBI; Gwidt 2×2, RBI.

Records: Marinette not reported; Wausau 2-2.

