For Wausau Pilot & Review

WISCONSIN RAPIDS – The Wausau Woodchucks baseball team split a pair of games over the weekend at Witter Field.

Saturday’s game ended in a walk-off victory for Wisconsin Rapids as it rallied to plate a pair of runs in the bottom of the ninth inning to win 3-2.

The Woodchucks bounced back with a 4-1 win Sunday, improving to 9-5 this summer in the Northwoods League.

On Saturday, Wausau starting pitcher Isaac Crabb (Louisiana Tech) had a strong outing, going six innings while striking out seven, and giving up just four hits and one run.

Wausau scored twice in the seventh on an RBI sacrifice fly by Dalton Pearson (Georgia State) and an RBI single by Jesse Donohoe (Georgia State).

Only one run was scored the whole game Sunday until the seventh when Wausau struck first in the fourth. Both teams would each add another in the seventh, and just like Saturday the score was 2-1 heading into the final inning.

The visitors would be the team to score two in the ninth this time around, as Brent Widder (Evansville) hit an RBI double to score Brady Jurgella (Minnesota). Widder would then be scored in the next at-bat as Mike Maginnis (Georgia State) hit an RBI single.

Sunday’s win was the first for Wausau over Wisconsin Rapids (8-6) this season, and it also puts the Woodchucks atop the Great Lake West Division heading into the new week.

After going seven hitless innings just a week ago, Ethan Pecko (Towson) hit the mound again, and was on it Sunday. He once again went seven full innings, striking out 11 while only allowing one run and four hits.

Widder’s RBI double was a part of three total hits in Sunday’s win.

Between Pecko and Colton Mercer (New Orleans), the two Woodchuck pitchers, the defense went one-two-three against the Rafters six different times.

Wausau will play at Green Bay on Monday at 6:35 p.m.

