WAUSAU — A group of Wausau-based nonprofits will hold a festival of world cultures June 17 in downtown Wausau.

World Cultures Day will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the 400 Block (Rain location: The Grand Theater), offering multicultural performances, exhibitions and interactive activities.

World Cultures Day aims to foster understanding, appreciation and respect for the rich tapestry of cultures in our community.

“It will be an opportunity for individuals of all backgrounds to come together and embrace the beauty and uniqueness of each culture, while also promoting unity and inclusivity,” said Gwen Jones, executive director of New Beginnings for Refugees.

Events include a fashion show with Afghan, Congolese and Hmong traditional, as well as contemporary designs; dance performances, including Bollywood and belly dancing; the Mexican musical group Eskpe; and a variety of food and gift vendors.

Admission to the event is free.

For more information about World Cultures Day, visit www.visitwausau.com/world-cultures-day or contact Eric Yonke at the ECDC Multicultural Community Center, eyonke@ecdcus.org 715-907-7084.

